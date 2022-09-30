Today in history: churches in Reed City remove bells for cleaning

Sept. 30, 1922
The residents of Jennings today are being treated to a novel experience — they are having their village photographed for the movies. Operator Hoolihan of the National Kineograms is cranking scenes of the village and its activities in connection with a film that is being taken to show the unique incident of moving a town overland a distance of 11 miles. After the scenes are taken of the people and the streets and the mill operations, the movie man will follow a house being moved on the big Acme trailer and will photograph the entire trip to Cadillac. Jennings is an excellent setting for easy and picturesque photography, said the motion picture cameraman. The streets are wide and the mill is setting in a natural hollow which makes possible a panorama of the industries. The film will be shown in the regular weekly news release of the Kineograms.
Sept. 30, 1972
People were not only hearing bells in Reed City Friday, but they were seeing them as they came floating down out of their belfries ... nothing supernatural, mind you, it was just planned that way. An 800-pound cast iron bell was removed from the steeple of the Zion Lutheran Church on Chestnut Street and Lincoln, and later in the day, a 1,000-pound bronze bell was tugged out of the top of the First Methodist Church located on Higbee. According to Rev. Forrest Mohr, pastor of the United Methodist Church which includes the parishioners of the two former churches, the bells will be painted silver and placed in a free-standing arch at the front of a new $275,000 structure now under construction and slated for completion next spring. “There is some question as to whether the bells will ever actually ring again,” Rev. Mohr pointed out, “but it is possible they will be electronically operated some day. Whether they ring again or not, they will be a beautiful part of each of the old churches, brought to our new. They will always symbolize unity.”
Sept. 30, 1997
The dream of developing soccer teams brought the school and the Forest View School district community together. Tonight’s dedication of a new soccer field will recognize community contributions of everything from money to equipment, time and labor. “The new soccer field was made by people, donations of time and labor from the community,” said principal Paul Liabenow. “All together we completed a $15,000 project by ourselves.” Liabenow said the school is too far from other Cadillac Area Public Schools to easily make use of their fields. “We are so far away from the city that the school is the only place kids can play,” said Liabenow. “We are developing six soccer teams in the school. We wanted to create the soccer field our kids can play on.” The new soccer field was made in part of the playground that used to be sand. The project started in July 1996 with leveling the ground. An irrigation system was installed in September last year and grass was seeded this summer. The final work, installation of the back net, was to be completed last leek.
