Today in history: circus posters in Cadillac territory

Aug. 8, 1923
They’re coming to town, the elephants, the wild animals, the camels, the thoroughbred horses, the spangled folks, the hippopotamus, and the thousand and one things that go to makeup a true American circus, such as John Robinson’s two performances and a grand free street parade are scheduled for Cadillac on Thursday, Aug. 23. Billing activities started early this morning when 30 men, the crew on Advertising Car No. 1, detrained. The car arrived in the night from Mount Pleasant, via the Ann Arbor, the “Skipper” Bill Backell mounted the deck early today and started his loyal billers for the surrounding countryside. A brigade also remained in this city and by nightfall all advantageous locations in town, as well as in the neighboring hamlets and villages, will be covered with bright and lurid posters, telling of the wonders of the John Robinson Circus. Trained wild animals are featured on the centennial tour and one group of 16 males and female Bengal tigers and African lions and Nubian lionesses will be put through their paces by Peter Taylor, and English subjugator of jungle brutes. A gorgeous fairyland spectacle, “Peter Pan in Animal Land,” with a cast of 500 people, horses and animals opens the performances. The circus comes from Mount Pleasant and the tents will be spread on the grounds opposite the Fair Grounds. Arrangements were made today by R.E. Hickey, general press agent, for the establishment on Circus Day of a downtown ticket office at McCormick’s Drug store.
Aug. 8, 1973
Police agencies today tightly secured any information relative to finding a vehicle believed to have been used in a kidnap July 24 of a Big Rapids girl at Hungerford Lake in Newaygo County. The 37-year-old suspect, charged with kidnapping, today requested that his arraignment in Newaygo Circuit Court be deferred to permit his examination by a psychiatrist. The man was arrested July 29 in Cheboygan County as he hitchhiked near the intersection of I-75 and M-68. Monday night, the Cadillac Evening News was aware of an investigation relative to discovery of an abandoned car in an area west of Cadillac but any knowledge of the incident was denied at that time and Tuesday morning by Michigan State Police at the Cadillac post. It was learned Tuesday that the car, believed to have been used July 24 when the 12-year-old Big Rapids girl was kidnapped, was found Monday a “mile or two off M-55,” in Wexford County, west of Cadillac. A source at the Cadillac post of MSP, today, did confirm that the car was hauled into Cadillac Monday night and was housed in the new garage building behind the post but he didn’t know whether or not it was still there today.
Aug. 8, 1998
Despite recent rains, the trend this summer has been dry. One effect of this has been to worsen the localized drought at one of Cadillac’s hidden gems: the Cadillac Heritage Nature Study area. The Nature Study Area is a 40-acre wetland-within-a-wetland a half-mile north of the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. The larger wetland stretches from M-115 on the west to Kenwood Park on the east, from West Division Street on the north to Adventure Island Golf on the south. The smaller wetland is known as the old pike marsh. It is an area enclosed in the early 1970s by officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in order to increase the spawning of northern pike in Lake Cadillac, according to DNR fisheries biologist Tom Rozich. No longer in use, the old pike marsh is open to the public as a natural area. A path runs from the Johnson Center to the pike marsh. “Back in the Seventies, we built a dike to contain an area to create a pike spawning area,” Rozich said. “They pumped water in and placed adult pike in there. They would spawn. Then we’d pull up the boards in the keyway (gate) and then let the fish swim back to Lake Cadillac. The footpath is actually on top of the dike built to contain the water.” The old pike marsh is a delightful wilderness area — the wide pathway is mown, several observation platforms have been built, and visitors can see flora and fauna of all sorts. But there’s a problem. The wetland is not so wet anymore. “Carl T. was lamenting the fact that where he built a viewing platform in the old pike marsh, it was drying out,” Rozich said. “I told Carl T. we should divert the water back in there.” That’s the project under way now.
