Today in history: Citizens Advisory Committee tour City Hall to view outdated conditions

Feb. 17, 1933
Cadillac’s school soup project will be continued another 12 or 13 weeks with all necessary ingredients assured for the balance of the period. This is made possible by action taken at the semi-monthly meeting of the Cadillac Club at The Northwood Thursday when they agreed to underwrite the necessary expense involved between $30 and $40. During recent years the club has given a banquet for the honor students of the high school but after a committee talked with school officials and some of the honor students it was agreed that it would be much better this year to use the money involved for the benefit of the soup project. According to a report made to the club by George Mills, who is chairman of the club’s garden project and the student banquet activities, soup has been served by ladies of the community for 14 1/2 weeks with an average of 300 children per day participating. There are now 365 receiving the soup and 54 gallons are being made daily. Meat for the project has all been supplied by W.L. Saunders; rice and salt by the Cadillac Welfare Union; tomatoes by the Woman’s Club and Welfare Union; onions by the union. The committee has enough potatoes on hand for the whole season but funds of the Cadillac club will secure balance of the ingredients including 1,100 pounds of beans, 22 bushels of carrots, 1,100 pounds of cabbage and 11 bushels of turnips. George Mills is to look after obtaining these for the soup project.
Feb. 17, 1973
Citizens Advisory Committee members toured City Hall this week to get a first-hand look at the building, which was completed about 1901. A large hemp rope is the “fire escape” for second floor personnel. Theory is the rope would be tossed out that window on the left and employees could escape that way, three stories to the ground. Markings on a brick arched ceiling in the basement, a ceiling which is under 30 tons of firefighting equipment on the ground floor, were put there by firemen as they detected deteriorating mortar and flattening of the arch. Fire Chief Henry Sorensen said the heavy weight alone was not too damaging, but starting the engines and getting them off to a fast start in answer to an emergency call can be felt “all over the building.” A leaking roof has taken its toll over the years. This ceiling is over the stairway to the third floor, which is closed to public use. Evidence of water damage can be found throughout the building. The radiator in the city clerk’s office perches precariously on shored up floor repairs and leans away from the wall. The floor in this office ripples after years of rainstorms and melting snow when personnel were not on duty to move furniture and strategically place buckets.
Feb. 17, 1998
The city administration inched closer to having 100% of its streets paved. However, only one street segment, instead of three, will be improved in a 1998 project. The Cadillac city administration held a public hearing on a $116,000 street improvements project for Cummer, Allen and Snider streets Monday. By a vote of 3-1, the council approved a special assessment resolution to proceed with the improvement of Cummer Street from Leeson to Donnelly. The $48,576 project will include paving, curb and gutters. Residents will be assessed an estimated $32 per foot of frontage. The highest estimated assessment, for 116 feet, is $3,712. The smallest assessments are $960 for 30 feet of assessed frontage. The project will be financed over a 15-year period. Work was initiated by requests from property owners, said City Manager Pete Stalker. “The initial request did come from Cummer Street,” said Stalker. Gauging public support as lukewarm, the council dropped similar work for Allen Street from Chestnut to West Division and for Snider Street from Chestnut to Walnut.
