Oct. 15, 1920
"The Wishing Ring" a musical fantasy, will be staged by the Cadillac High School at an early date. Arrangements have been completed by members of the high school faculty and officers of the Athletic Association with the John B. Rogers Producing Co., of Ohio to direct the entertainment. This company, which makes a specialty of rehearsing and staging amateur theatricals, has an excellent record in Cadillac having put on some shows for the American Legion, notably "Hoop-La," "Oh, Oh, Cindy," and other productions in the past for the Penelopean Club. Rehearsals on "The Wishing Ring" will begin within the next 10 days. This medium is said to be above the average for such purposes being a musical extravaganza requiring a large cast, elaborate costuming and special scenic and lighting effects. "Peter Pan" and "The Bluebird" are of the same character as the play selected by the high school which represents the dream of two children who meet the various characters of "Story Book Land." The plot is said to be consistent and clever, which certainly is unusual for a musical production of this nature. Spectacular features and lots of tuneful chorus numbers are included. The principal roles have been assigned already to the most talented students but some minor changes may be necessary in the cast with the arrival of the director. There will be about 150 participating in the performance.
Oct. 15, 1970
A special meeting of Cadillac Chamber of Commerce members has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in the First National Bank meeting room for the purpose of considering formation of a corporation and subsequent purchase of a double decker tourist bus. Details on formation of the Cadillac Tourist Attractions Inc. and a prospectus will be presented at the special membership meeting, which is also open to any other interested person. The corporation will be formed separate from the chamber, Manager Robert Jones said today. It must be known by Tuesday if there is sufficient interest and funds available for the bus purchase, Jones said. Members of the Chamber's tourist attractions committee are Paul Flack, Keith McKellop, William Payne, Harvard Berens, James Sandelius and James McGuire. Jones said the bus would be used for transportation to ski areas, charter trips, tours of the area, to the Cadillac and Lake City Railway depot north of the city and for promotional trips.
Oct. 15, 1995
Cadillac officials said they hoped special tax assessments would settle the question of who will pay to operate a groundwater cleanup plant. Instead, the city's plan could lead to "thermonuclear litigation," said the attorney for one company that said the assessments are unfair. Attorney James Johnson said the Mitchell Corporation will sue if it must, to stop a plan that would assess industrial and commercial property in the area of the industrial park a total of $203,000 per year for operating costs of the groundwater cleanup plant. The plant on Sixth Street will remove industrial degreasers and chromium from groundwater that is above the city's water supply. The construction costs of the cleanup plant are covered by bonds sold by a Local Development Finance Authority, that will repay them with property taxes from the Beaver-Cadillac power plant. "I don't want to litigate this matter, but I will litigate it and on as many fronts as are necessary to protect the interests of the company," Johnson said. At a proposal considered at the June 5 council meeting, Mitchell Corporation was listed as a "potentially responsible party" that would pay a higher assessment for the plant's operating costs. A group of six owners of PRP property would pay 75% of the cleanup operating costs, while about 30 non-PRPs including the city itself would split the other 25%.
