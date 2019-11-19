Nov. 19, 1919
The amendment to the city charter which will be voted on Dec. 2 is opposed by W.H. Yearnd, the city attorney, as an improper change in the system of city government. “The report of the Library Board to the City Commission showed a surplus of $500,‘ said Mr. Yearnd in discussing the matter today. “It has since developed that this was purely a book surplus as the board had outstanding bills in excess of this amount. However, there was no representative of the Library Board present to explain this situation and the City Commission cut the appropriation of the Library Board by just this amount. Representatives of other city departments and others interested in the budget appeared at the advertised hearing to make their wishes known to the City Commission. The Library Board did not do so. The theory is that everyone should be there and it was a civic duty of the Library Board to be represented. There is no doubt but that if the Library Board had appeared and explained things it could have gotten whatever it needed. I am against the amendment now proposed to the city charter. It would give the Library Board the right to fix a budget figure of almost $10,000 for the library. No other city department has such power. If every city department fixed its own budget figures where would we be? Checks and balances are the proper system and there should certainly be some reviewing power in the handling of the budget. I think the City Commission did its duty on the present budget and I do not believe the citizens should amend the charter as now proposed.‘
Nov. 19, 1969
About 300 households southeast of Cadillac were without electric power for just short of three hours early this morning due to weather conditions. Consumers Power Co. officials said the problem area was in Clam Lake Township, around the McBain Road construction project area, and in northern Osceola County. The official said blame for the cut off could not be put on the construction crews but rather came about as a “side effect‘ of the project. Poles mounted in the area had their base support weakened by roadway excavations and winds during the night, coupled with the weight of new snow, caused a couple of poles to topple about 6 a.m., pulling wires to the ground. By 8:50 a.m. today, all but three customers along McBain Road had power reinstated and a new pole was being set in the late area. City and county officials said streets and side roads were slippery this morning. The Cadillac Streets Department and Wexford Road Commission agreed that motorists should use caution. Al Philo, superintendent of the city department, said his crews were blading some streets this morning and the sanders had been out. He said Chestnut Street, now in its first winter on the new blacktop surface is slippery.
Nov. 19, 1994
An arrest warrant has been issued charging a Saginaw police officer with careless use of a firearm resulting in death in the accidental shooting of another hunter, police said. But police also said the victim’s own negligence may have contributed to his death. The name of the officer is not being released until he is arraigned next week in Missaukee County District Court. The officer is charged with the shooting death Wednesday of a 30-year-old car salesman from Bay City. “We investigated this case and examined negligence on both the part of the victim and the shooter. These charges apply when death occurs,‘ said Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher. Investigators say the victim had taken off his blaze orange vest to sit on it next to a tree. The hunter was in a deer blind about 100 feet away. State law requires that hunters wear a blaze orange coat, cap or vest. “That was a consideration in bringing charges,‘ Bosscher said. “We looked at the negligence of both the victim and the other hunter.‘ The hunter from Saginaw aimed and fired his weapon in the direction of what he thought was a deer, Bosscher said. The victim was struck in the back of the head. He died instantly. The shooting occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in a thickly-wooded swampy area of southeastern Missaukee County, police said. A call to 911 at about 8:37 a.m. brought deputies and state police from the Cadillac post to the area, near the Department of Natural Resources Porter Ranch deer research station on Jeffs Road. The hunters apparently did not know each other, Bosscher said.
