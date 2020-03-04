March 4, 1920
Cadillac’s street improvement program this year is expected to be cleaned up without difficulty including the jobs left over from last year. The purchase of a digging and loading machine, which is a big steam scoop shovel, and the receipt of free war trucks from the State Highway Department are the factors which make the outlook more promising this year. Mayor Perry F. Powers and Manager George Johnston have bought a machine for $5,200 which they consider large enough for local needs. The city budget included $7,000 for this purpose which leaves a good surplus. The machines ranged in price up to $14,000. The new excavating machine will largely reduce the annual labor needed for street construction. It was the labor shortage which made it impossible to complete last year’s program but not such difficulty is anticipated this year.
March 4, 1970
A sudden surge in gas pressure at the State-Chester No. 1 section 15 of Chester Township of Otsego County was partially blamed for a fire now raging out of control at the well site. Three workers were injured in the fire which started about 2 a.m. Tuesday when a two inch gate on the side of a 10 inch flange gave way. According to a report from Russell Wiles of the Department of Natural Resources Cadillac headquarters, the men were connecting mud lines and reconditioning drilling fluid (heavy mud) at the time of the gate failure. According to Wiles everything was under control immediately preceding the sudden overload of gas pressure. Robert Hubbard, 32, of Evart and employed by the North American Drilling Co. sustained first, second and third degree burns over an estimated 40% of his body. According to the report from the hospital Hubbard is listed in serious condition but doing well. The spokesman stated that most of the burn area is on Hubbard’s back. Members of NaDCO crews are now moving equipment from the drilling site to prepare the area for an attempt by Boots Hansen to blow out the fire with an explosive charge.
March 4, 1995
Pilots who want to refuel their planes won’t be able to at the Wexford County Airport because the fuel tanks have been locked by the owner. Steven Swire, owner of Central Michigan Aviation Fuel Tank Company of Mount Pleasant, owns the three underground fuel tanks at the airport. Swire locked the tanks Wednesday because he said he is losing money keeping them in operation. “The way the (airport) fuel farm sits right now, it is deficit to me,‘ Swire said. “I’ve been paying out more than what I get back.‘ Swire has owned the fuel tanks for about a year. During that time, he has tried to make them profitable by requesting that the Airport Authorities Board switch its fuel suppliers from Avfuel to Phillips 66. Avfuel had been paying Swire according to how much fuel is placed in his tanks. The county then pays Avfuel for the fuel. Phillips 66, on the other hand, would charge the county on a consignment basis. “The county wouldn’t have to pay for a bulk drop, but would pay as fuel is sold,‘ Swire said. “With Phillips 66, the county wouldn’t have to pay to have fuel in the ground.‘ Although Swire says it would be more economical to go with Phillips 66, the Airport Authority Board has denied his request to do so. Swire said his “only recourse was to close the tanks and demand that the airport board look into privatization.‘
