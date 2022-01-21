Jan. 21, 1922
Cadillac paid its tribute to the memory of Francis O. Gaffney this morning, when all business halted during the funeral services in token of the respect the community held for the man. Flags on the Post Office, Court House and City Hall were at half mast in honor of the late postmaster, attorney and former mayor. The Knights of Columbus, Elks and federal employees marched in a body to the home to view the remains of their departed associate and then marched to St. Ann’s Church, where they formed a double column through which passed the funeral party. Representative Cadillac citizens crowded St. Ann’s. Many were there from Missaukee County, also, although most of the Lake City friends were disappointed when the special train failed to get through this morning. The Pennsylvania plow went off the track at Missaukee Junction about a.m. today in attempting to blear a way for the special. Beautiful floral tributes filled the front of the church and covered the casket, which was carried by six of the business associates and personal friends of the departed.
Jan. 21, 1972
Carl Eash’s 70th birthday is today, and it isn’t a happy one for him. He, his wife, son and daughter-in-law lost their home in a Thursday afternoon blaze that leveled the small frame dwelling in Colfax Township, about 15 miles southwest of Manton. The fire started in the garage, but icy roads and three erroneous locations given to Manton volunteer firemen resulted in the total loss of the dwelling and all but a vacuum cleaner, a color television set, and one basket of clothing. One source reported that the two families had recently purchased several new appliances, but these were lost in the blaze. The source added that there was no insurance on the dwelling or the contents. A downtown merchant, Perry Williams, made a vacant mobile home, located north of Manton, available to the Eash families, until they can get straightened out.
Jan. 21, 1997
Cadillac City Council officials remember complaints from property owners about the last city-wide sidewalk inspection a decade ago. Jay Thiebaut wasn’t even a city council member at that time, but he groaned when the issue came up at a recent work session to discuss city goals. He asked if the city could keep its current system of deciding when sidewalks outside the downtown need repair. Now, a sidewalk is inspected if someone registers a complaint, if the city learns someone has tripped and fallen or if a city sidewalk plow catches a raised portion. If the inspector determines the sidewalk needs repair, the property owner is given 30 days to fix the problem. Property owners must apply for a city permit before the work is done, but the permit is free. If the owner doesn’t correct the problem, the city fixes it and bills the owner. If that bill isn’t paid in the required time, it is put on the property’s tax bills. “I think we all recognize this is not going to be a popular issue with the public,” said city manager Pete Stalker at the work session. “We’ll be going out and forcing special assessments.” A new city-wide inspection program isn’t likely this year, Stalker said, but was one of several goals approved Monday by council.
