Dec. 16, 1922
George Weaver, sheriff of Charlevoix County, stopped in Cadillac last night and “parked” George Mutton, his prisoner, with Sheriff Nixon until the noon train today for Jackson. Sheriff Weaver started to motor through Charlevoix but found the road badly drifted in his own county, the snow being three feet deep in some places, and while driving was better towards this end of the route, the weather was so extremely cold that it was decided to stop here and continue the journey by train. Mutton was recently sentenced to Jackson prison for highway robbery.
Dec. 16, 1972
Judge William Peterson today delayed until after Christmas any decision in the court suit on duck hunting on Lake Cadillac. A motion for summary judgment on the case was submitted earlier in the week by the Michigan United Conservation Clubs, the Department of Natural Resources, and three area duck hunters, Edwin Bosworth, Ernest Zetzman and James Jones. These groups have filed suit against the city of Cadillac, contending that a city ban on duck hunting is unconstitutional. Peterson also delayed action on a motion to intervene on the city’s behalf in the dispute, filed by Lake Cadillac area residents Thomas Harris, Lyyn Walworth and William Slaughter. These three men support the city’s claim that duck hunting on Lake Cadillac endangers life and property. The city also states duck hunting on the lake would violate City Ordinance 674 which prohibits discharge of a firearm within city limits. Peterson said today, following the three-hour hearing, he might possibly give summary judgment of the case after Christmas. If he does so, the case will be closed, and that recent motion to intervene for Cadillac will be useless. The Department of Natural Resources was recently granted its motion to intervene, joining the MUCC and the three hunters in opposition to the city. Peterson said he had taken the matter “under advisement,” but because of previous obligations and a backlog of work, would not be able to give any decision in the case until after Christmas.
Dec. 16, 1997
In spite of development of property just south of Lake Cadillac — and the concerns of some landowners — snowmobilers will continue to have marked access to the city and Lake Cadillac from the south. The Cadillac City Council voted 3-2 to designate Lansing Street for snowmobile use for a one-year trial period, effective immediately. Though the new route will be only about 100 yards west of the previous route, city officials said some residents will be affected by the change, as it will bring sports enthusiasts along their properties. The snowmobilers will continue to gain access to the lake by crossing M-55 at the South Shore Hotel. City Manager Pete Stalker said an important point was that snowmobilers will enter the city to use Lake Cadillac whether a marked route is provided or not.
