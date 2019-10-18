Oct. 18, 1919
Romance has entered the sordid pages of the Lininger murder story here. Ray Lininger, one of the brothers of the dead man, swore out a warrant on which his sister-in-law, Mrs. Bessie Lininger, is held in jail here for poisoning her husband. The complaining brother has married since the inquest and the prosecution’s whole case practically will rest on the story the bride tells at the hearing set for Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. There are few facts on which to base the case. Prosecutor Henry Miltner refused to issue a warrant on the basis of the neighborhood gossip in Holland Township until the residents of that community made formal complaints. But the new Mrs. Lininger is said to know every scrap of gossip concerning the case and to also be in possession of information which may convict her sister-in-law. Prosecutor Miltner believes that if Mrs. Lininger did not administer the poison which killed her husband that he took it himself in despondency over his failure to break up his wife’s relations with other men, which were the scandal of that part of Missaukee County, it is said. While there are several witnesses to remarks that Mrs. Lininger made regarding her husband they are all more or less vague and rather flimsy circumstantial evidence. There is also a letter which the dead man wrote to a friend to the effect that if the writer died suddenly it would be known why. This, however, could be a hint of suicidal intent as well as of slaying.
Oct. 18, 1969
Congressman Guy Vander Jagt, of Cadillac, and 14 other Republican legislators have urged President Richard Nixon to adopt a “Fireside Chat‘ policy to explain his peace and administrative policies. The President was expected to accept the suggestion to “go to the public‘ on national television in much the same manner Franklin Roosevelt did on the radio during the 1930s. The recommendation came when Nixon evaluated answers from the congressmen in reference to the opinion of the voters on such issues. Vander Jagt frankly told the President, “Your domestic programs for reform, I believe, are exciting and imaginative and your peace policy for Vietnam could have overwhelming support in the ninth congressional district. However, I am not certain whether you have succeeded in getting your message across to the people. I don’t know whether you have made the people aware that your domestic programs are innovative and your Vietnam policy is new and imaginative.‘ As a result of the conference Vander Jagt is personally convinced of two facts: “We have turned the corner in Vietnam,‘ and “Nixon really does have a policy of peace.‘
Oct. 18, 1994
The city of Cadillac has filed a civil lawsuit against an adult bookstore, aimed at ending the sale of what it says is obscene material. “It asks for a trial to adjudicate if the materials are obscene, and if so to have the materials seized and destroyed,‘ said Roger Wotila, attorney with Benson, McCurdy and Wotila, P.C. The suit names as defendants Cadillac News and Video, Inc. and Richard Joseph Olsafsky, owner of the business at 501 North Mitchell St. The business is also known as “Mitchell Street News and Video,‘ court documents state. If a jury does determine that the material is obscene, Wotila said, the court is asked to issue an injunction preventing the business and the owner from continuing to sell obscene materials. Olsafsky’s attorney, Carl L. Rubin of Southfield, said he could not comment on the lawsuit because he had not yet seen it late Monday. Before he learned that the lawsuit was filed, however, he said that he expected police would return the materials they seized. “We believe that none of the materials are obscene under the law,‘ Rubin said. “We’re going to give them a chance to return them, and we hope they will.‘ Wotila said the police prepared a 42-page list of materials to present to the court. Monday night, the Cadillac City Council was presented with a petition asking that action be taken against the bookstore and bearing more than 2,000 signatures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.