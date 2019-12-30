Dec. 30, 1919
Ashes must not be piled in the gutters or driveways, says the general manager of the city. This rule is to be enforced to the letter by the police department, states Mr. Johnson. Putting ashes in the gutters means that when the snow thaws the gutters will become clogged with ashes which are heavy enough to settle and will not run down the gutters. It is not desired that they should run down the gutters either, said the manager as that will mean that the storm sewers will fill up and have to be cleaned at no inconsiderable labor and expense. Ashes should be dumped on the premises of the householder in a convenient place accessible to a roadway and they will be gathered up in the spring by the city workmen at city expense. If the orders of the general manager are carried out it will mean that the gutters and sewers will be clear to perform the legitimate function of carrying off the waste water and that all ashes will be cleaned up when the winter is finished.
Dec. 30, 1969
It might be spring before the change can be made, but Cadillac today was given permission to locate a sanitary landfill site in Haring Township on state-owned land. The permit was issued by the Department of Natural Resources. City Manager Donald Mason said it meant closing the present dump site when the new site was ready. Prior to use of the new area it would be necessary to file a site development plan with the DNR under provisions of Act 87 of the Public Acts of 1965, Mason said. Part of the development would include construction of an access road system over state land north from No. 30 Road into the site in sections eight and nine of Haring Township, just west and across the railroad from the township dumping area. Mason said the new site encompasses a deep gully and it is probable that a hillside fill pattern would be used for refuse.
Dec. 30, 1994
A closer look at a polluted site in Missaukee County put it on the proposed list of 150 highest-ranking sites of environmental contamination from the Department of Natural Resources. Overall, though, the greater Cadillac area is making progress in cleaning up polluted sites such as leaking underground storage tanks, a DNR officials said. The site next to Crooked Lake contains pollutants from a wood-chemical factory in Jennings abandoned early this century, said Dan Darnell, supervisor of the Environmental Response Division in the Cadillac district DNR office. A proposed list of the 150 “highest ranking sites of environmental contamination‘ identifies the site as a chemical plant and tar pit, polluted with benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylenes, plus metals. The site received a DNR score of 40, compared to 48 for a Macomb County and a Bay City site topping the list. The 40 score is shared by more than three dozen sites as the bottom of the list, but “that’s one of our most serious,‘ Darnell said. The score is based on the threat to ground and surface water and drinking water and how toxic the materials are, Darnell said. “It usually does not have that much to do with the size (of the polluted area),‘ he said. In comparison, the much larger site surrounding the Environmental Protection Agency’s Kysor/Northernaire Superfund Sites in Cadillac scores a 37 on the same scale. That contamination is adjacent to the city’s well water supply, but clay layers contain the pollution.
