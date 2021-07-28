July 28, 1921
Just at the time when the children feel that vacation is hardly begun, the school authorities are getting the city schools into shape for the beginning of the new term this fall. Repairs are being made on all the buildings that need attention. The only real way to repair the Cooley school would be to remove it and replace it with a modern building, but this cannot be done this year. The Emerson school is getting the greatest share of attention as some experiments are being made at this building that will be extended to the other public schools if proven successful. This school is being replastered upstairs and redecorated throughout. Slate boards are being installed, the quack grass is being removed from the lawn and the entire building is being renovated for the coming term. The experiment in this building consists in refinishing the 210 seats. The seats and desks are taken out of the rooms and dipped in a solution that removes all dirt and markings. If the result is what is claimed it will be, the other buildings will receive similar treatment. Slate boards are being placed in the Whittier school and the halls and some of the rooms of the high school are being redecorated. All repairs are being made under the direction of the grounds and buildings committee of the board of education, the personnel of which is Dr. S.C. Moore, J.F. Berner and Mrs. Jessie Edgerton.
July 28, 1971
Division 3 of the Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled against the city of Cadillac in its suit against Haring Township for use of land in the township as a sanitary landfill. The Department of Natural Resources granted the city permission to create a dump site on land owned by the DNR in Haring Township but township residents and officials balked. Township officials turned down the city’s request for permission to use the land the city took the matter to Wexford Circuit Court. Circuit Judge William R. Peterson ordered a temporary injunction against the city’s use of the land and the city filed in the Court of Appeals. The Appellate Court ruling said, in effect, that the city must comply with local (township) ordinances, pointing out that the township zoning ordinance prohibits storage of garbage except by the township or its agents and also prohibits any use or occupancy of land without prior certification by the township building inspector. City Manager Donald Mason said the issue may be appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court but he had not yet had time this morning to review the matter with the city attorney or the attorney general who is an intervening defendant in the suit. Mason added that the city has no additional land adjacent to the present city dump and it would be necessary to purchase some if the landfill is to remain in the same location.
July 28, 1996
Witnesses say a funnel cloud lifted the roof off a barn north of Evart. Residents and staff at Pineview Homes, a residential home for boys on Oak Road, said they first saw a cloud twirling in the front yard about 6 p.m. Sunday. “I didn’t see it, but the kids said they saw it take the roof off, swirl it around and spread it over a quarter of a mile,” said Steve Emery, night/weekend supervisor at the home. His son witnessed the event. “There were about 25 boys on the ground and they were scared to death. They thought they had seen the rapture.” The barn housed about seven horses and a few chickens. None of the livestock was hurt and all four walls were undamaged, Emery said. “There’s a big pole building not more than 40 feet away and it didn’t touch it,” Emery said. Emery said the cloud then headed north, but did not leave any more destruction in its path. His son’s description of the deroofing leads him to think it was a small funnel cloud, he said. But Evart Fire Chief Ralph Roberts, who reported to the scene, says he thinks the damage was caused by wind sheer. He has seen damage from wind sheer before and the Pineview incident had similarities. “A twister would spread the debris out all over,” Roberts said. “This took the pieces off in one direction.” Roberts said the Pineview sighting was the only incident reported to his fire department and there were no funnel clouds in sight when he reported to the scene. “In town there was no wind at all. it was completely calm,” he said. “It shocked me when I got there. It must have been like turbulence that hit and just kept going.”
