Aug. 3, 1921
The typhoid fever situation remained unchanged today except that City Manager George Johnston has instructed Inspector Bellman to notify all milk dealers to be particularly careful to observe the strict letter of the city ordinance and state rules. City officials say that if it is impossible to enforce the milk ordinance as now constituted that a pasteurization plant here is inevitable, whether it eliminates some smaller dealers or not. Sellers and Vanderjagt, the dairy farm east of the city where the herd was badly burned in the recent Clam Lake forest fire resumed their route today. The city refused to let them sell milk from the injured animals but the firm purchased a herd near Star City this week. Many residents of the city are boiling well water pending tests now being made for the city. Others are using the lake water in the city mains now that suspicion has been directed toward the wells in the vain search by the local health department for the source of the revived typhoid epidemic here.
Aug. 3, 1971
Administrative, accounting, purchasing and engineering departments of Jentzen-Miller Co. have been moved to Cadillac from Madison Heights and began functioning Monday in the Goss Canvas Products building. The Goss building is being purchased from the Industrial Fund Inc. by the Jentzen-Miller Co. employees’ pension fund by the firm, according to Jack Scherer, firm official. Offices for the four departments are being constructed in the Goss cafeteria area, Scherer said, and as the balance of the Goss building becomes available, there will be an orderly transition of other operations, he added. Manufacturing operations will remain in the company’s plant on Haynes Street, the former Plymouth Industries building, for at least the next couple months, Scherer said. Jentzen-Miller produces merchandising equipment for leading department stores.
Aug. 3, 1996
A LeRoy Township couple has been charged with animal cruelty after turning themselves in to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department. The couple are charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty and one count of improper burial, said a clerk at Osceola District Court magistrate’s office. They are free on bond. The charges stem from the deaths earlier this spring of about 40 goats, several calves and rabbits. The carcasses from the animals were piled in a heap behind the couple’s home on 14 Mile Road, east of Ashton. The couple pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges. “We were not doing anything cruel to the animals,” one of the suspects said. “We have the paperwork to prove we did nothing wrong.” After obtaining a search warrant, Officer Al Benson, Mecosta County Animal Control Officer Dan Robinson and Osceola County Sheriff deputies searched the couple’s farm for evidence. The couple claimed the goats died after contracting pneumonia last year during the winter. They did not bury the animals because the ground was frozen. Benson said Thursday necropsy reports showed the animals tested well-below fat content percentage they should have. “Reports indicated they are supposed to have 60 percent fat content,” Benson said. “The best one came out with was 6.38 percent. That indicates to me they did not receive sufficient food to maintain the fat content in their system. Basically, they starved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.