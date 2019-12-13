Dec. 13, 1919
The annual Acme sales conference will be held at the office of the Acme Motor Truck Company the coming week, Dec. 16 to 18 inclusive. This conference will bring to Cadillac the local truck company’s district representatives and distributors from coast to coast as far south as Texas. It is expected that about 30 men will attend the conference. Sales plans for the new year will be discussed and preparations completed for the greatly increased business the company expects to develop during 1920. A banquet will be given for the visiting representatives on Wednesday evening in line with the usual custom of the company. This year is the greatest in Acme history from the point of sales and shipments and the conference is consequently expected to prove far more interesting than ever before. The sales for the year are being wound up this week and the distributors and representatives who will attend this annual conference have so far turned in December orders exceeding a half million dollars. The new addition to the Acme assembly department will be placed in operation just before the arrival of the representatives which will greatly increase the production facilities of the company.
Dec. 13, 1969
A “spectacular‘ fire was set off Friday afternoon by an explosion of undetermined origin in the Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline processing plant about five miles northwest of Reed City. Walter Nelson, general foreman for the company, said today the fire affected only one phase of the production of the liquid product used by the general public as bottled gas. It does not affect “deliverability‘ to the customer, Nelson added. Because of the possibility yet today of volatile liquid seepage in the severely damaged area, Nelson said only authorized personnel were being allowed near the site of the fire. Insurance company officials had not yet made an inspection of the area this morning and Nelson was unable to quote a dollar value estimate of the loss. The processing plant northeast of Reed City is a hydro carbon plant, Nelson said. Gas is received from fields along the Gulf Coast and is “stripped‘ for distribution and marketing. Detroit officials late Friday said men would be sent to Reed City to investigate the fire and to determine the cause of the explosion. No one was injured in the blast or fire, a company spokesman said.
Dec. 13, 1994
A teenager who police said was playing with guns faces a possible 17-year prison term in the death of his friend, a Lake City man. Robert Gene Dennis of Westland is charged with “manslaughter — aiming with intent but not malice,‘ Missaukee County District Court records show. Dennis also was arraigned on a felony firearms violation. The charges stem from Sunday’s shooting death of a 23-year-old man who’d been living in Lake City only a few weeks. The man was shot with a large caliber revolver late Sunday at a cottage on the east side of Lake Missaukee, police said. Police responding to a 911 call at about 11:40 p.m. found numerous firearms in the cottage on South Shore Drive, said Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher. They determined that both the defendant and victim had been improperly handling them. “For lack of a better way of saying it, they were playing with guns all weekend, pointing them at each other,‘ Bosscher said. “Just prior to the shooting, both the victim and the suspect (were pointing guns) and the suspect’s gun was loaded.‘ A party had been going on all weekend at the cottage that the victim and two other Lake City newcomers rented by the month, Bosscher said. Police found drugs and alcohol on the premises. Several of the eight persons there Sunday night were minors, he said, the police were verifying which of the party-goers were underage.
