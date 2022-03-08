March 8, 1922
The city today started out two gangs of men cutting the dead wood out of trees along the streets. George Johnston, city manager, had nearly a dozen hands on the job. Just what disposition is to be made of this refuse has not been decided. The City Park Board will put the matter before the City Commission at Monday’s meeting. “The only definite thing we can say at this time,” said Mr. Johnston, “is to urge as strongly as possible the cutting of this wood into fuel. That not only puts it to good use but will save the city a considerable expense in hauling it away. Our appropriation for handling the tree problem is limited, because the budget had been framed before the storm.”
“Naturally, we want to save as much as possible.” There are plenty of men in the city who want work, and no doubt would be glad to saw wood, the police report. A large number of tramps have started north this month, and railroad men report quite a number arriving daily. Another representative of a commercial tree trimming company was in conference with Chairman W.L. Saunders of the park board this morning. The city authorities have men sawing off the broken limbs but have not yet made definite arrangements for handling the pruning and tree surgery work which is to follow.
March 8, 1972
Top priorities for Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce projects in 1972 were suggested in a recent mail survey of Chamber members and reported Monday to the board of directors. Chamber Manager Robert Jones said 102 cards were returned and downtown development and parking got the most votes. Next on the list were: industrial development, city-county planning, education, housing, public works, aid existing businesses, convention promotion, advertising and promotion, professional and medical needs, tourism and transportation. These were referred to the executive committee for appointment of committees.
March 8, 1997
A revved up crowd Friday night listened to race track developer wannabe Phil Parmelee’s dream, and most wanted to be part of it. Parmelee may be one step closer to achieving his dream of a $120 million race track, but there’s still one much anticipated answer: in Lake or Crawford County? During a public hearing, about 250 area residents were generally enthusiastic, but voiced concerns as well. Many residents were preoccupied with the track’s proposed location. Tentatively, sections 20 and 29 of Lake County’s Newkirk Township have been designated as appropriate areas. They are four to five miles southwest of Luther. Most citizens remarked that they could not make an intelligent decision until they knew exactly where the track would be located and its effect on wildlife, hunting, blueberry picking and the environment. Other concerns involved noise, pollution and congestion.
