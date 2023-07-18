Today in history: city officials loath to permit frame building in downtown fire limits zone

July 18, 1933
Cadillac’s unfortunate experiences in trying to get fuel supplies the past few winters are having no effect on the negotiations between the new Holmen coal concern and the city officials regarding approval of the plans for the proposed modern fuel docks on the Pennsylvania right of way north of Pine Street. This location is in the city fire limits and no wooden construction has been allowed therein in several years and the commissioners are loath to let the bars down, even for such a civic need as a big coal yard. A representative of the company which was engaged to build the bins was at last night’s meeting and explained that the overhead bins gave no danger of spontaneous combustion, as does coal piled on the ground, owing to the facilities for ventilation. The older coal from the bottom of the bins is the first removed through the wagon chutes. In case of fire, the bin coal could be dumped out on the ground, as fast as the firemen directed, where it could be extinguished. Such docks have been built in business sections of many Michigan cities, the representative said. There are 30 in Detroit and others in Flint, Bay City and other towns. Commissioner Edwin Watson said that if permission was given to erect the wooden structure the city might as well not have any fire ordinance. Mayor James Johnston informed the representative that objections were based on a frame structure and not on the danger of the fuel itself burning. The local men agreed to use any fireproof covering and floors the city asked, but before action was taken they were told to submit their specifications. The plans for a tile office and scales were approved last night, so construction may start on those at once. The Holmen people claim they don’t know what specifications to submit, as Cadillac has no building code. Hence they wanted to agree to use anything the city asked but claim they can’t find out what it is will satisfy the commission. Steel construction cannot not used on the bins owing to the action of sulphur and acid elements in the coal, it is said. The application has been pending for four weeks. The new company wants to roll fuel into Cadillac and carry a stock of 150 tons to prevent any fuel shortage, such as has been experienced in past winters here.
July 18, 1998
Summer school enrollment in the area has dropped from last year but organizers say it has been successful despite the decreased number of students. Jim Hunt, summer school director, said attendance reached about 600 students last year but has declined to just under 450 participants this year. “The early starting date for school, August 10, kept some students from starting,” he said. “We have also had a large number of out-of-district students in the past. This year other districts are running similar types of programs so kids don’t have to come to Cadillac.” Hunt said less classes were offered this year due to a combination of lack of interest in some courses and lack of enrollment. He said the program is mainly dependent on word-of-mouth. Students who have taken courses for a while, teachers and principals get the word out to both students and parents, Hunt said. Deb Jennings, who is in her fourth year of teaching summer school, said she would like to see more courses choices offered next time. The slackening enrollment numbers were reflected in her Fairy Tales class which dropped from 62 students last summer to about 44 this summer. The class, composed of students who were in first and second grades last year, uses a thematic approach involving weekly lessons based on a fairy tale. “There are less students this time,” she said. “I would like to see parents use the opportunity more to help kids. It’s not just for kids who are struggling but is also an enrichment tool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.