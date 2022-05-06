May 6, 1922
Six young men recently gained much notoriety in returning from a neighboring village in a deplorable condition. Some enterprising bootlegger kindly furnished the gay party with a lovely bottle. One of the joy-riders papa and mama were angry and attempted to blame the other youthful intoxicants for sonny’s condition. The sheriff interviewed the victims but decided that the necessary evidence was lacking — so papa and mamma returned home.
May 6, 1972
Students at Cadillac Junior High School were evacuated just before 10 a.m. today following the third bomb threat call to schools since about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday, the junior high was called at 1 p.m. and the senior high was threatened at about 1:45 p.m. Both were back in session by 2:30 p.m. after police gave the all clear. Nine officers were at the scene Wednesday — four from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department, two from the Cadillac Post of the Michigan State Police and three from the Cadillac City Police.
May 6, 1997
Despite a last-minute offer from another party, Cadillac council members have kept their original deal to sell a city parcel to a Farmington Hills developer. The city lot was the last piece of the puzzle for the anonymous developer, who already holds options on other parcels within the one-block area near Aspen Street including a $287,500 offer to Cadillac schools. Partly due to sudden interest from a Florida developer, Fred Seeley, executive vice president of Ludwig and Karas Real Estate, hiked his ante and proposed a purchase price of $20,000, up from a previous figure a $10,700. Ludwig and Karas, of Farmington Hills, represent the anonymous developer. Seeley expects an announcement regarding what stores will be built at the site within a month. Previously, he said the site would include an anchor and two other stores. “As soon as we complete our survey,” Seeley said, referring to the timetable. Tom Murray, who represents the same developer that owns the Mitchell Street Ponderosa restaurant, was ready to deal and came with check in hand. “We’re prepared to close immediately, I brought a check,” Murray said, patting his jacket pocket. Murray also did not disclose future plans. But council members gave little regard to Murray, preferring to keep their original intents. “Unfortunately, cities cannot just close on projects so quickly,” Jay Thiebaut said. “We have to have notice, notice of a public hearing, the public hearing, all of these things we’ve got to do.” Gordon Baas agreed, “it really is who got their first and who has put a lot of effort in this. We need to honor that, perhaps there is another piece of property for whoever doesn’t get this,” Baas said before the vote approving the Ludwig and Karas deal.
