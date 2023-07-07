Today in history: city, others chip in for highway interchange study

Pictured is a clip from the July 7, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Pipes have been hauled into the Lucas area for some time. The pipes are being used to build a line to aid in draining the rich oil and gas deposits from the fields in the Kalkaska area. At the Lucas ‘storing point’ the pipes are being joined into double lengths to ease the process of laying the miles of pipeline between Big Rapids and Kalkaska.”