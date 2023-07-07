Today in history: city, others chip in for highway interchange study

July 7, 1933
The periodic war on unlighted tail-lamps is about to be declared, according to Chief of Police E.W. Harris, who says many drivers are becoming careless again. “Every little while we have to remind all motorists of the law in regard to tail-lamps” said the chief. “No one is accused to willfully neglecting this phase of the motor vehicle law, but the tail-lamp being out of sight is out of mind in a great many cases and the driver may not know for several days that his rear signal lamp is not burning. Therefore we have a periodic check and watch for violators. In most cases it is only necessary for us to tell the driver his tail-lamp is out and he will immediately have it repaired or the burned-out bulb replaced. Of course persistent violators may be arrested and in the case of a rear-end collision, the man without a lighted tail-lamp would be out of luck and could be held responsible for the accident. The necessity for a red lamp on the rear of an automobile is more apparent after a driver has followed a darkened car around the boulevard and seen how quickly the car ahead merges into the darkness and disappears. Trouble may be avoided and the motorist will show that he is anxious to play the game fairly and be considerate of his fellow drivers if he will tonight turn on his lamps and get out and walk around the car to see that his rear lamp is lighted,” concluded Chief Harris.
July 7, 1973
Armed robbery charges against Lawrence “Pun” Plamondon, 27, and Craig Blazier, 22, were voluntarily dropped by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office during a hearing in the Wexford County Circuit Court Friday. Plamondon and Blazier, both members of the Rainbow People’s party, still face charges of conspiracy to extort, extortion and criminal usury stemming from an alleged attempt to collect $3,000 in a marijuana transaction with Uwe Wagner of Beulah last March. Armed robbery charges were dropped because the attorney general felt it was inconsistent to charge the defendants with both extortion and armed robbery, a court spokesman said. In other action at the hearing, Circuit Court Judge William Peterson ruled against a motion of severance, first presented at a hearing June 28, to try both defendants separately. Peterson had earlier taken the motion under advisement. Peterson also denied motions to suppress the recorded telephone conversations between the defendants and Wagner, saying they were admissible in court. To be ruled on later is a motion to suppress a recorded conversation between the defendants and Wagner made with a device carried on Wagner’s person and one concerning the seizure of evidence by Michigan State Police at the time of arrest. The trial for the two begins July 16 in Circuit Court here.
July 7, 1998
It’s hyperbole to suggest that the business people of the southwest side of Mitchell Street never see the people that live, work or own businesses on the northeast side. Heavy summer traffic, however, underscores the fact that U.S. 131 — at present — divides downtown Cadillac. The future interchange areas at U.S. 131 north and south of Cadillac in Haring and Clam Lake townships are also seen as “keys.” So much so that the townships have agreed to chip in $2,000 each, as will the city of Cadillac, to pay for the local share of $30,000 in expenses to study these areas in light of the highway construction project. “We want this to be seen as a community project,” said city manager Pete Stalker. “The bypass is not only going to affect us, but it will affect the townships as well.” The Cadillac City Council formally approved Stalker’s recommendation to engage professional planning services for enhancement of the future Business Route 131 corridor. The council unanimously approved waiver of the bidding process Monday to approve the awarding of contracted professional services to Jerry Adams of Langworthy LeBlanc Inc. Stalker said that, as a planner who had been engaged by Clam Lake Township, as well as the city, and who is familiar with Haring Township, Adams would be a solid choice. The study will include data gathering for the identification of land use, access management and sign conflicts based on master plans and zoning ordinances of the city and townships. It will list streetscape enhancement requirements. Traffic counts, present and projected, accident data, control measurers and right-of-way will be reviewed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.