Nov. 27, 1920
The area of lakefront between the Ann Arbor tracks and Lake Cadillac, south of the laundry, has been filled and graded and the City Park will be extended to the water's edge next year. Grass and trees will be planted and the dream of many years for a beach in the city will be fulfilled by the improvement. The plans for the beautifying of the shore include the removal of the row of unsightly boathouses north of the Harris Street dock and gradually improving the lakeshore until it will be one of the beauty spots of Cadillac. From time to time suggestions have been made to the Ann Arbor and G.R. and I., roads to combine their tracks into Cadillac from the north and allow the city to extend the City Park right through the water. "The founders of the city made a mistake in ever allowing railroad tracks to be built on the lakeshore," said one city official, "as it is much harder to force their removal than it would have been to kept them out."
Nov. 27, 1970
A 25-year-old Baldwin woman was fatally wounded and an Idlewild man and woman wounded in a barrage of gunfire Thursday at the Rosanna Tavern in Idlewild, officials at the Lake County Sheriff's Department said today. The Grand Rapids woman died today in St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids from apparent gunshot wounds to the head and arm. She was alleged to have been shot by her brother-in-law, a 33-year-old Idlewild man, at the climax of a family argument. The suspect's 26-year-old wife was struck in the left arm by a bullet and a 35-year-old Idlewild man was struck by a bullet in the left leg. The suspect's wife was taken to Reed City Hospital where she is listed in good condition today. The other victim was taken to the Comprehensive Treatment Center in Baldwin. Officials said the four people were sitting together in the tavern when the argument broke out. The suspect is scheduled for arraignment today in Lake County District Court. Officials said a previous charge of assault with the intent to commit murder would probably be changed to murder because of the death of the woman.
Nov. 27, 1995
Local reaction is mixed to President Clinton's proposal to send 20,000 U.S. troopers to help keep peace in Bosnia. Clinton addressed a national audience Monday night to say the United States needs to send troops as part of a peace accord signed in Dayton, Ohio last week. The U.S. troops will be part of a 60,000-troop United Nations peacekeeping force. "It is a tough decision," said Cadillac resident Del Packard, a veteran of World War II. "If we go we have to be on our own and not part of a U.N. force. If we can do some good then I'm the first one to say, 'Go.'" Noreen McDonald, active in Cadillac American Legion Post No. 94, said it's a decision she's glad she doesn't have to make. "I feel we kind of set a precedent when we went to other places to help those countries out," McDonald said. "No one likes to see them go." McDonald said it's hard to put a time limit on deployment of troops, saying no one knows for sure what will happen once troops arrive overseas. "I feel very sorry for the people there and the treatment they receive," McDonald said. "If sending troops would help change that, it would be worth it." Loren Williams, American Legion Cadillac Post Commander, said people in the military know when enlisting that there is a possibility of active duty. "They say they are not going to have the peace treaty if they don't have troops there," Williams said. "Something has got to be done or a lot more people will be killed." Jim VanDyke, of Cadillac who served in the Korean conflict, says the United States should not have to be the world's peacekeeper. "I don't think it is a good idea right now," VanDyke said. "I would hate to see anybody get hurt over there. I think sooner or later the American people will understand we can't keep peace for the whole world." Dave Schneider, a Cadillac veteran who served in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, said no matter what happens, American people back their troops. "I think we should be pretty supportive," Schneider said. "I think this is something that has developed in the European area that needs to be taken care of."
