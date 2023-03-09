Today in history: city policeman hurt in chase of motorcycle-riding juveniles

Pictured is a clip from the March 9, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Lovers, poets, well ... just about everyone looks forward to spring, except litterbugs. That’s when warm winds wipe away the snow and reveal those litter secrets tossed in piles or scattered across the countryside. Unfortunately, we must be reminded continually that the land is not a vast litter barrel. Spring came a little early this year to say, ‘Please stop littering.’”