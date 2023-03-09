Today in history: city policeman hurt in chase of motorcycle-riding juveniles

March 9, 1933
With partial stagnation of business in Cadillac, and elsewhere, through “frozen” accounts lying in vaults of the banks through President Roosevelt’s timely proclamation comes a new challenge to everyone with a job or means of support to do a little extra for their brothers and sisters who are forced to ask charity through no fault of their own. Would they work if given the opportunity? Well, just try them and see. Because of the nationwide bank holiday, collections in food barrels in Michigan cities have decreased sharply the past fortnight. “It is pathetic,” states Elmer Pierson, who has charge of the distribution of the barrel contents, “to see the aged folks and small children with not enough to eat.” Both Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, manager of the Cadillac Welfare Union, and Mr. Pierson know full well of these persons’ need and every one placing meat, poultry, groceries or produce in the barrels can rest well assured that the contents will be made to go as far as possible, and to only those normal-times “charity hangers-on” are given second consideration with every attention possible being paid those who are willing to work, indeed anxious to do so. The Evening News urges all grocers who have barrels in their stores to have them in as conspicuous a place as possible — and for everyone who has cash, or credit to buy provisions to think of their worthy “brother” and “sister” who would too willingly do their part if the position was reversed.
March 9, 1973
A Cadillac City Police officer was knocked down and his hand run over Friday evening by a juvenile who has been charged with attempting to evade police on a motorcycle. Officer Rodger Powell suffered the injuries about 5:45 p.m. Friday when a 15-year-old youth reportedly tried to elude police. According to a police report filed by Officer Ron Jamieson, both he and Officer Powell were headed north on S. Mitchell Street in a police vehicle Friday evening when they noticed two youths on motorcycles leaving a car wash, heading south. “One of the boys on a blue Honda looked very young so we decided to investigate,” Jamieson said. The officers did a U-turn in their vehicle and followed the boys, who turned east on Cobbs Street. Jamieson said when the officers turned on Cobbs, the boy on the motorcycle sped up. The police vehicle reportedly clocked the cycle at 50 miles per hour, and Jamieson said the driver refused to pull over when the police vehicle came up beside him. The police vehicle sped up, passing the cycle, and then stopped, according to Jamieson. Powell reportedly got out of the vehicle, expecting the cyclists to stop. The driver of the cycle, however, did not stop, the report said, but attempted to go around Powell who extended his arm. Powell’s arm was struck by the support bar of the cycle’s handlebars, knocking him down. His hand reportedly slipped under the rear tire of the vehicle, separating and spraining his fingers, according to a doctor’s report. He also suffered bruises in the incident. “Powell got up and I knew he was all right so I took off after the cycle,” Jamieson said. He said he quickly forced the youth into soft mud along the roadway, bringing the cycle to a halt. The 15-year-old youth was charged with no drivers license, no insurance, improper license plates and attempting to elude police. His companion, another 15-year-old, also was charged with no operator’s license.
