July 27, 1922
Cadillac businessmen are invited to accompany the tour of Wexford County alfalfa fields tomorrow, when Lansing experts and farm bureau members will visit the leading farms of this section in an intensive study of that crop which is of so much importance in building sandy soils. “There are 600 alfalfa and sweet clover fields in Wexford County,” said county farm agent W.F. Johnston. “And these are a vitally important factor in the up-building of Wexford agriculture at this time. The Farm Bureau has abandoned the picnic idea this year and will try by visiting alfalfa farms to make a special study of that subject. Later similar investigations along other lines will be made. The many Grange, Pioneer and other picnics will be participated in by the bureau members but they are trying out a new program of extension work this season which promises well.”
July 27, 1972
Today has officially been proclaimed “Sister Ricardo Day” by Raymond W. Wagner, mayor of the city of Cadillac. Sister Mary Ricardo RSM, administrator of Mercy Hospital for nine years, was surprised today at the hospital by hospital employees and city officials as Mayor Wagner read the official proclamation. The proclamation reads in part: “the City of Cadillac wishes to go on record to express its appreciation to Sister Ricardo for her leadership and inspiration in the improvement and operation of Mercy Hospital. The hospital has expanded its services under the direction of Sister Ricardo to provide the citizens of the Cadillac area with the most modern health car equipment, procedures and techniques available to any community of this size.”
