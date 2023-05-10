Today in history: city receives numerous beer license applications

May 10, 1933
A special meeting of the City Commission will be held tonight to consider the numerous applications for retail beer licenses. That was the decision arrived at by the commissioners in regular session Monday night when the city clerk read several applications, some of which were incomplete, some unaccompanied by the required bond and some merely written in letter form. Only two applications — the Elks club and William Beaudoin — were accompanied by bonds, legally signed by an authorized agent. Other applications were accompanied by notes saying bonds had been applied for, but not received from the surety companies. City Clerk Worden stated he had phoned the liquor control commission earlier in the day for a ruling on this phase of the question, but that the commission’s spokesman on the other end of the wire didn’t know the answer, either.
May 10, 1973
Pinball machines, pool tables and other such devices intended for nongambling purposes will be permitted in LeRoy under regulation as a result of a new ordinance adopted Wednesday by the village council. “Ordinances now on the book prohibited anything like that. With this new one, all previous ordinances in conflict are repealed,” President Arvid Johnson said. “The last ordinance prohibiting the use of these devices was adopted in 1930,” Johnson said. A request from a new youth center in LeRoy spurred the new ordinance, he said. Application would have to be made to the village council and a permit would be issued by the village clerk.
May 10, 1998
Those trying to facilitate a Clam River pathway have the preliminary OK from state transportation officials to continue the trail over Boon Road via the soon-to-be-constructed U.S. 131 bypass. Formal notice will follow, said Cadillac Area Land Conservancy spokesman Ed Stehower. The project vision is to loop the pathway from the CASA complex to bike trails along 13th Street. State Department of Natural Resources architect Dean Sandell, a Cadillac native working in Lansing, has volunteered to supply renderings of the envisioned pathway for the portions along the river from Chestnut to Wright streets and the Lincoln School to the CASA-WISE athletic complex. Members of the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy first proposed going under bypass bridges. That was nixed by Michigan Department of Transportation officials for several reasons, according to Terry Berquist, project development engineer. Mainly it was the cost. Adding a culvert under the Boon Road bridge to accommodate the trail would have cost upwards of $200,000, he said. “Also, this is a fast-track project,” he said. MDOT was also concerned with adequate lighting and security for hikers, bikers and cross country skiers who would use the pathway.
