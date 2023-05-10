Today in history: city receives numerous beer license applications

Pictured is a clip from the May 10, 1998 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “The Cadillac engineering firm of Wilcox Associates has moved into the former local Kysor Corporation headquarters at 1 Madison Avenue in Cadillac. The property has been renamed Grandview Technology Center. Some employees will remain at work in the former Wilcox headquarters on U.S. 131 through the summer until a new materials and environmental lab can be constructed at Grandview. Workers from Foster Bros. Transfer and Storage unloaded office furniture at the new site Friday.”