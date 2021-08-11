Aug. 11, 1921
Monday a free clinic for typhoid inoculation will be opened in the city hall under the direction of the Michigan Board of Health. It is aimed to treat at least 3,000 citizens as the search for the sources of the local epidemic have been unsuccessful to date and the longer the disease remains unchecked the greater the danger. At a special meeting of the city commission last night by a unanimous vote of the full membership the program outlined by the Lansing authorities was adopted unreservedly. On a motion by John Reiser and support Victor Given the commissioners authorized the purchasing agent to meet the expenses of the clinic which it is estimated will run around $600. The state, meanwhile, practically is equaling the outlay of the city in the fight of typhoid by sending a large corps of experts here. Drs. C.C. Young and George H. Ramsey returned last evening and outlined the plans drawn at Lansing for the local campaign after looking over conditions here last week. They brought two workers with them and may send another in a few days when they return to Lansing tomorrow. Dr. T.B. Marsden of the Detroit Board of Health will remain in Cadillac to direct the work for the state. Mayor Perry F. Powers pledged every assistance of the municipality in the work of last night’s meeting. Drs. Ramsey and Young on their first visit called the physicians of the city together and through the agreement there reached the local clinic is made possible. The generosity and public spirited action of the Cadillac doctors in agreeing to give one hour daily to the clinic work was lauded by the state men last night and the relations existing between city and state authorities of this time is in marked contrast to the situation during the earlier flurry. Everyone now seems to realize the seriousness of the situation since the source of the fever remains unknown and scattered cases continue to show up.
Aug. 11, 1971
For the first time in the history of Cadillac Area Public Schools, students are to report for classes before Labor Day. Teachers will meet with the superintendent in the Junior High School building in the morning of Aug. 31 and in their respective buildings with the principals in the afternoon. Students will report Sept. 1, a full week ahead of past years’ opening day. One official said this early starting date will permit closing school June 9 next year and having extra time for Christmas and spring vacations. Elementary students will spend Sept. 1 on a full day schedule, reporting at 8:30 a.m. Secondary (Junior and Senior High School) students will be scheduled later this month. Anticipated enrollment in the elementary grades is 2,200 and in the high schools, 1,950, for a total of 4,150.
Aug. 11, 1996
The new home of the Family Independence Agency for Wexford and Missaukee counties could become a model for other counties, the state FIA director said. Gerald Miller spoke at the groundbreaking for the new building on the south side of M-55, between Cadillac and Lake City, about one-half mile west of LaChance Road. “What it’s about is using resources more efficiently in an age of less government,” Miller said. “I’m sure as other counties see how this works and how efficient it is, you’ll see more of these arrangements across the state.” The 18,000-square-foot building will serve clients of the former Department of Social Services in both counties. Besides replacing two buildings with just one, building at the new location means the FIA won’t need to do major renovations at its current buildings in Cadillac and Lake City and will buy just one computer system. County commissioners Don Halverson of Missaukee and John Wheat of Wexford said the building could also serve as a model for other county agencies, to share buildings and services in the face of smaller revenues. Tom Schwartz, director of the two-county FIA, noted that the site had already been cleared before a group including state FIA officials, State Rep. John Gernaat and State Sen. George McManus gathered for the groundbreaking. “As you can see, we’re not the first to begin digging here,” Schwartz said. “But this is a ceremony to usher in a new era.” Signs of the “new era” include Congressional approval of a national welfare reform bill that emphasizes getting people back to work. The bill is similar to the “Michigan Model” of welfare reform championed by Gov. John Engler. “The governor helped draft the bill that the president will soon be signing into law,” Miller said. “The Michigan Model will now be spreading across the country.” Schwartz said the building should be ready around the first of the year, and the FIA should move in soon after.
