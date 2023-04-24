Today in history: city tax rate less than 1913

April 25, 1933
The city tax rate for 1933 will be less than it was 20 years ago, it was stated by City Clerk Lee Worden at the regular meeting of the City Commission Monday night. The new rate will be $12.85 per thousand of assessed valuation, whereas in 1913 the rate was $13.54. Last year’s rate was $13.70. The assessed valuation of the city this year is $6,764,850, a decrease of $643,505 from last year. Twenty years ago the valuation was $6,022,150. Aside from hearing the tax rate and valuation stated, the commissioners transacted only routine business and engaged in informal discussions about general conditions within the city. Several petitions for new businesses were read and two were approved, one being deferred until later. Andrew A. Dahlgren was given permission to enter the undertaking business at 118 Stimson St. and Edward McKernan was given a license to engage in the grocery and meat business at 902 Haring St. The request of the Danville Motor Sales Co. to do business at 310 North Mitchell St. was deferred for a time.
April 24, 1973
It’s hard to tell if there’s a gasoline shortage in Cadillac, as local service station dealers offer many conflicting opinions. According to several dealers, there’s a shortage now. Others say a shortage is coming in the near future. And a few fear no shortage at all. “There is a shortage,” according to Fred McLeod, owner of the local Crystal Flash station and a bulk plant which supplies seven area stations. Crystal Flash also leases the Northend Zephyr station managed by Robert Borton. “There is a shortage,” he said. “Most of the local stations are on some kind of an allotment, about 90 per cent of what they were getting last year.” McLeod said he didn’t participate in the most recent gas wars because “With shortage, it’s no use to sell gas at a loss.” McLeod said some stations might be allowed the same amount of gas, but would be open fewer hours to balance demand for their products. “Stations now open 12 hours may only be open 10 hours so they don’t sell more than they’re allotted.” Chester Polega, who manages the Bay station on North Mitchell Street, says his station owner, Dow Chemical, is anticipating a cutback in gas allotments. “They said there would be a cutback, but I don’t know how much,” he explained.
April 24, 1998
Milder-than-usual conditions this April should lend themselves to some good trout fishing when the trout season opens Saturday. Local and visiting fishermen should find better conditions than in the past several opening weekends, said Tom Rozich, fisheries biologist for the Department of Natural Resources district office in Cadillac. “The season is obviously advanced — trout fishing should be good for the opener,” he said, adding that warmer water temperatures should get the fish moving. “Fly hatching is already taking place, and water levels are near normal.” For those inclined toward fly fishing, Rozich said the dark caddis fly is probably best for this time of year. “My recommendation is for people to get out ad try to match the hatch,” he said. “The gold-ribbed hare’s ear is always a good pattern. At this time of year the afternoon is the best time of day for fly fishing, when the water temperatures are at a maximum.” Rozich added for early-season conditions, nymphs or wet flies will work better. For rod-and-reel fishermen, Rozich said ordinary garden worms are the best bait. “When the temperatures are colder, it’s the best bet,” he said.
