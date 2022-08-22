Aug. 22, 1922
Ed Emmons, Walter Carlson and Harold Dowstra paid $3 cost each in Recorder’s Court this morning for having left their cars on West Cass Street Saturday evening without displaying lights. According to the city traffic ordinance the central parking stalls on Mitchell Street are the only places in the city where cars may be legally left at night without displaying lights, front and rear. Police say that they are tired of notifying offenders and Chief Harris has ordered the arrest of all drivers leaving cars at curbs of any street at night without lights.
Aug. 22, 1972
For three years, the service “has been,” and last Monday the Osceola County Board of Commissioners decided it was “to be” for at least one more year. Friday, however, Lonnie Deur found himself in a new situation which bears little resemblance to the contract agreed to Monday between him and the board. At that time, contending their “hands were tied” and they were “being held up,” the board approved Deur’s offer to run his ambulance service for 12 more months at a cost of $55,500, rather than accept the only alternative at that time which was a $62,727 bid submitted by Sheriff Don Grein. Among other reasons, the board chose not to go with Grein’s bid because it would take weeks or months to have equipment ready and men trained to take over the operation. The board did not have those “weeks” or possibly even months to toy with the idea, they had but five days since Deur’s current contract expires at midnight tonight. Thus a vote was taken after Deur informed the board he was not interested in extending the contract for an additional 10 days or 30 days as requested. The vote ended in a seven-seven tie. One commissioner changed his vote saying he felt he must do so or the county would be without any ambulance service at all.
Aug. 22, 1997
Although the business isn’t up yet, city officials are planning for its future. City council members Monday approved the first step to implement an Industrial Development District on Seventh Street, where Avon Rubber plans a new rubber recycling plant. Once all steps are completed, Avon or other future developments within the district can obtain tax breaks on equipment and expansions. “It’s the groundwork needed before applying for an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption,” said city manager Pete Stalker. Avon’s plant will be built on the former Metal Casters site, vacant since 1985. The site is Cadillac’s first Brownfield district. Under the Brownfield plan, cities can capture taxes from new development on a vacant site to pay for contaminate cleanup. The site must be approved by the Department of Environmental Quality. Money to clean Metal Casters comes from a $750,000 Michigan Site Reclamation grant. And a $225,000 Community Development Block Grant will improve the site’s infrastructure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.