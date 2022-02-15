Feb. 15, 1922
The Chamber of Commerce utility rate committee was in session this afternoon and planned to arrange as soon as possible a conference with the City Commission. C.W. Tippey, general manager of the Consumers Power Co., is expected to ask a meeting with these bodies and if he does probably will be asked for a price on the local water plant. The municipal ownership petitions are being circulated widely today and practically everyone is signing them. These ask for a vote at the earliest possible time on a bonding proposition. The amount is not specified and those fathering the proposition do not know whether they will have to build both plants or just one. Possibilities of other outside electric sources of supply and of the purchase of the local water plant complicate matters. The general opinion seems to be that any kind of a bond issue will carry at this time and that the citizens will not be satisfied with any other kind of a settlement unless the Consumers Power Co. abandons the war time electric rates here and also makes reasonable concessions on water rates. The petitions are worded to cover any contingency, as follows: “We, the undersigned taxpayers of the City of Cadillac, do hereby respectfully petition your honorably body (the City Commission to which it is addressed) to take such necessary steps as soon as possible to submit a proposition to the electors of Cadillac to borrow a sufficient sum of money and to issue bonds therefore for the purpose of purchasing or building a complete water and electric system to be owned and operated by the city.”
Feb. 15, 1972
“The rural scene is changing.” They said it four times Monday afternoon during a “bury the hatchet” ceremony before the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. “They” were former Cadillac Mayor Ronald G. Wilson, present Mayor Raymond Wagner, former Wexford County Township Association President William Fitt and present President Jerry Molitor. What they implied was that there seemed to be a reversal of rural and urban membership: people who were born and raised on farms had, in some part, moved into the cities, and city born and bred people were moving into the country. The occasion was a more formalized repeat of a similar “ceremony” conducted last summer before the Cadillac City Commission. Fitt told both official bodies he had found an old hatchet while renovating a home in Colfax Township and got the idea for a public ceremony which could symbolize a cooperative effort on the parts of the county, townships and municipalities to work out mutual problems without creating deeper rifts. The hatchet has been mounted on a plaque along with an inscribed message that says: “This hatchet, symbolizing a polarity between urban and rural factions of Wexford County, was ‘buried’ with ceremony on February 14, 1972, indicating an end of localized efforts and a beginning of area-wide cooperation.” Molitor, speaking for the township association, said “We are receptive to anything the city has to offer. We will discuss it and things can work out much smoother.” Mayor Wagner quipped that he was glad the hatchet was fastened to a plaque because “we’ve got lots of problems.” “But let’s not try to be another Detroit or some other big city. Let’s be good old Northern Michigan.”
