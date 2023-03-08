Today in history: Clam Lake authorizes annexation

March 8, 1933
Cadillac merchants, in most part at least, are doing their best to meet the present national financial emergency as it affects Cadillac and the Cadillac District in a manner that should elicit the commendation of everyone in the district. With their assets frozen solid through the proclamation of Gov. William Comstock on Valentine’s Day, followed by a more stringent one by President Franklin D. Roosevelt last Monday morning, they are doing their best to carry on. It is unnecessary to state that they have silently pledged their continued support to their customers and citizens. But there is a limit to which any merchant in America can go during these times and each individual before asking credit should thoroughly analyze his actual needs. Indeed if it is at all possible to pay cash such a person under no circumstances should ask for credit. The national and local crisis calls for real patriotism, and assisting in such a situation is patriotic. On behalf of the merchants we appeal to all who have currency to make cash payments for goods purchased in order that said merchants may be in a position to replenish their stocks each week with new merchandise, thereby serving their clientele to the utmost.
March 8, 1973
The official vote was 3-2 in favor of annexation Wednesday night by the Clam Lake Township Board but an unofficial tally of about 30 residents showed unanimous disfavor for annexing nearly 40 acres of land in the township to the city of Cadillac. John Wall of Birmingham requested annexation of the former JayDee Golf Course property and said he plans construction of a Holiday Inn Motel complex on the site. Although the Wednesday night session had not been called as a “public meeting” of the township, Supervisor Carl Gustafson agreed to let those residents at the meeting have their say on the annexation and on another issue he “tossed out” just to get their reaction. The second issue had to do with whether or not Clam Lake should participate financially in a sewer project study around Lake Mitchell. The citizens had little comment but asked a number of questions for which Gustafson had few answers. Cherry Grove and Selma townships are each to contribute $1,000 toward the cost of the study with the county to pick up the anticipated balance of about $5,000. Gustafson said he had been approached by a county commissioner with a request that Clam Lake Township also contribute funds to help finance the study since some township properties would be affected in the event the sewer project were completed.
March 8, 1998
What started as a garage fire, despite the efforts of four departments, ended not only with the garage destroyed but the nearby house badly damaged, too. Manton firefighters responded to a call by Thomas Fought, of Bloomfield Township in Missaukee County, at 11:28 a.m. Friday. Fought said his garage at 11906 Hillbrand Road was on fire. He said he was talking on the phone and looking out the window when he noticed smoke coming from his garage. Fought actually had two garages, according to Manton fire chief Mike Humphrey. One was a smaller building added to the larger one. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Humphrey, the garages were already fully engulfed and the house was on fire, too. Humphrey called for back-up, and received aid from Fire Lake, Garfield Township in Kalkaska County, and Lake Missaukee Area Fire Authority in Lake City. The fire was under control at 1:10 p.m., but by then the garages were a smoking ruin and the house extensively damaged. No one was injured. “The fire is still under investigation,” Humphrey said. “It started in the corner of the small garage.” A heater and an electrical fan were located in that corner of the building. Humphrey pegged the loss at approximately $20,000-$30,000 for the garages and the same for the house.
