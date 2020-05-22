May 22, 1970
A Reed City man and three other Department of Natural Resources officials were killed this morning when a DNR single engine plane crashed and burned near the Oceana County Airport near Shelby. The plane crash landed in an orchard about a quarter mile from the airport and burst into flames, according to United Press International. The plane was enroute from Roscommon to Shelby where the men were to have inspected a new building where the DNR area office had moved from its former location. The Reed City man served as DNR pilot for four years before being named forest fire supervisor of the Cadillac district in November 1968. He spent 13 years as a conservation officer in the Escanaba and Reed City areas. According to information received from DNR headquarters at Lansing, the man is survived by his wife and two children.
May 22, 1995
Efforts to clean up the Clam River will flow more easily with a grant awarded to the Wexford Soil and Water Conservation District. Cadillac youth will team up with the SWCD to protect and improve the environment through the Clam River Watershed Project. A $4,350 matching grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation will help fund the project. "We have a new generation of ambassadors to all creation, our youth," said Efrain Rosalez, project manager. "The youth of our community can literally change the future by reversing the trend of environmental degradation." Cadillac High School students and SWCD members have formed the Environmental Response Team to raise environmental awareness in the community. The club does that through community service projects to improve water quality. "This grant builds a nice foundation to get our work started on important projects," Rosalez said. Activities planned this summer and next include cleaning up the Clam River, repairing eroding banks, planting green belts along the lakefront and providing a community monitoring and education program throughout the watershed. One of those community projects is an Adopt-A-Stream campaign that encourages property owners along the Clam River to "adopt" their frontage by keeping their portion of the river clean. "There is a lot of community education involved in protecting our environment," Rosalez said. Controlling the main source of pollution has been Rosalez' focus in protecting surface water quality. "Our waters are degrading at an alarming rate," he said. "Nutrients and sediment from erosion have diminished the recreational use of our lakes and river. This grant is a unique opportunity for us to lay a critical foundation to improve and protect our resources through local community-supported partnerships." The SWCD still must raise its matching portion of the grant. The foundation will match $1 for every dollar the SWCD can raise, up to $4,350.
