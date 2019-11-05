Nov. 5, 1919
E.V. Morgan has arrived in Cadillac to manage the 16,000-acre tract of cut-over land recently taken over from the Peters estate by a Chicago syndicate. The land, which has a 10-mile frontage along the Hoxieville road, will be cleared up and fenced for grazing. Both cattle and sheep will be brought in next season, it is planned. Mr. Morgan is now looking for men and teams and stump pulling outfits to clear up some of the valleys this fall, if possible. He plans to operate at clearing as long as the weather holds off. Fencing will not be started until spring. The tract will be known as Caberfae Range. The name, a Scotch one, signifies goose head, and was selected by Mr. McKenzie, who heads the syndicate. When the big ranching project gets underway, with others that are contemplated for the Cadillac district soon, they will be as big a business factor in the community as some of the manufacturing industries. More important still, it is pointed out by W.P. Hartman, industrial and agricultural agent of the Grand Rapids and Indiana railroad, who is in Cadillac to get Manager Morgan started, the establishment of the stock industry on such a large scale definitely means that a use will be found eventually for all the thousands of acres of cut-over lands now idle in this vicinity. J.E. Merritt, of the Chicago office of the Michigan Trust Co., engineered the sale of the Peters land to the holding syndicate.
Nov. 5, 1969
Ronald G. Wilson collected an overwhelming victory in his bid for mayor of Cadillac Tuesday. Wilson, 51, industrialist and Cadillac area native, defeated incumbent John D. English who was seeking his fourth term as the city’s top elected official. This morning, Wilson met with City Manager Donald Mason to begin a detailed study of issues facing the city commission. Wilson said Tuesday’s vote was an expression of the faith and goodwill of the voters and he planned to do all he could to fulfill that faith. Since 1961, Wilson has served as president of Cadillac Molded Rubber Co., a firm he, his father-in-law Roy Baker and Don Gabrielson founded that year. He graduated in 1937 from Cadillac High School and spent 21 years with B.F. Goodrich Co. when that firm had a manufacturing plant here. For five years, he was plant engineer. This morning he said probably the one issue with the highest interest in Cadillac at the present time is the city income tax which would face a referendum vote if petitions are filed by Dec. 15 with sufficient signatures asking the commission to rescind its October action or put the issue to the voters. English today said he had “no thoughts‘ on what caused the voters to turn him down so strongly. He said he got a “good night’s sleep,‘ came down to work this morning, met with Paul Earl about some Northern District Fair board matters, and planned to continue his schedule of a normal day.
Nov. 5, 1994
A Manton man will spend the next six months in jail for helping to hide the body of a murder victim last year in Clam Lake Township. The 31-year-old man was charged with helping to take the body from the side of the road where William Douglas Bartell had dumped it after killing the man in a drug deal turned sour. The Manton man helped to hide the body in a shallow grave in a wooded area southeast of Cadillac. He pleaded guilty in August to attempted accessory after the fact, and a charge of accessory after the fact of a felony was dismissed in a plea bargain.
