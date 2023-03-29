Today in history: clerks ready for new voter databases

Pictured is a clip from the March 29, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Wet pant legs, soggy shoes, chilled feet but delighted children are one of the benefits of spring. Steve Miller and Pat Mitchell took advantage of a recent spring thaw to sail their matchstick crafts on the waters at West Division Street and Leeson Avenue. There is no drainage system here and the waters collect in the law lying intersection.”