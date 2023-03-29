Today in history: clerks ready for new voter databases

March 29, 1933
The busiest man in Cadillac today is said to be the new secretary of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce, Charles A. Gross. Ever since noon he has been affixing his signatures to 5,000 free scrip vouchers. These are of the 50 cent denomination and are to be given away free by Cadillac business and professional men, starting Friday and continuing until Tuesday evening, or until the 5,000 are disposed of. Early Thursday morning local business and professional men will start calling at the chamber of commerce offices to get their first allotment of scrip and as they must affix their signatures to the scrip before leaving the offices it is anticipated that these headquarters will be a decidedly busy place. There are no strings attached to the offer of free scrip certificates except that they will be given free to all customers spending $2.50, either for new merchandise or on old accounts. No place of business will be allowed to give or receive more than $10 in scrip on any one given transaction.
March 29, 1973
The annual meeting for Greenwood Township has the township board in a tizzy. “We’re in an awful mess,” Supervisor Harry Geiger said when he learned of the board’s plight today. Michigan townships must conduct their annual meeting Saturday, according to state law. But this Wexford County township board has slated its meeting for Friday evening. And this unexpected event has caught the township board off guard and short of time to legally change the date. The date and time of the meeting must be publicized by March 26. Although other townships have scheduled meetings on the correct day, reportedly not all have met this deadline. Budgets are adopted or funds appropriated for operating expenses of the township for the ensuing year at these annual meetings. Other business is conducted if properly brought before the annual meeting. But, the annual meeting this year must be held March 31 between the hours of 1 and 8 p.m. “Action that may be taken might be null and void and could possibly be taken to court,” Norton said of holding a meeting on a date other than that specified in the statute. “We had no idea. We’ve had an unexpected sickness of our clerk (Marie Muth),” Geiger said, which compounded the problems. Faced with these unexpected prospects, Geiger stuck with the Friday session. “I guess we’ll meet Friday and we’ll correct anything that goes wrong later,” Geiger said. Small turnouts to past meetings were given as the reason why the date was set for Friday.
March 29, 1998
Karen Bluhm called it “the calm before the storm.” The Osceola County clerk, like her counterparts across Michigan, anxiously awaits a new computer program that will link election officials throughout Michigan to an interactive, statewide voter registration database. The move to a statewide system should eliminate duplicate voter registrations, registration forwarding errors and lower election costs for municipalities. Computer hardware and software will be shipped to every county plus cities with a large voter population. Cadillac will be a “demonstration site,” said Liz Boyd, from the Secretary of State Office in Lansing. When a resident registers to vote, anywhere in Michigan, the program will eliminate his or her old address and send new information to the correct location. Boyd said the Qualified Voter File should be in place before the Aug. 4 primary election. Equipment and software to run the program was supposed to be shipped from Lansing in January. Now state officials target “this spring.” Creating the QVF was itself a task. Last fall, Lansing officials sent maps to each county clerk to verify road names. Maps were supposed to coincide with the 1990 Census. Well, the map Missaukee Clerk Carolyn Flore received was dated 1970. Boyd said 90% of state residents register to vote at Secretary of State offices. County and most city and township offices can also register voters.
