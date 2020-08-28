Aug. 28, 1920
Henry D'Haene, manager of the Simplex Wire Wheel Co. in Cadillac, is in a hospital in Cleveland, suffering from severe injuries as the result of being hit on the head and robbed last Monday night. Mr. D'Haene went to Cleveland the first of the week on business for the company and to visit his wife who is ill in a hospital in Detroit. While in Cleveland, Mr. D'Haene decided to go to St. Louis and about 11 p.m. hailed a taxicab to drive him to the Union station. While enroute to the station the cab driver turned the corner the wrong way and when Mr. D'Haene stuck his head from the window to remonstrate the cab stopped and one of the men on the driver's seat hit him on the head. When the Cadillac man regained consciousness he was alongside the road about 12 miles from the city. His watch and about $250 were missing and his head was injured. The victim of the assault was taken to a hospital where it was at first feared his leg was broken, but later developments tended to disprove this belief and a radiograph was taken to determine the extent of his injuries. C.E. Canright, sales manager of the Simplex Company, was called to Cleveland and is with Mr. D'Haene at the hospital. The information concerning the holdup was received by W. Guy Cowin, office manager, in a letter from Mr. Canright.
Aug. 28, 1970
Personnel assignments in the elementary buildings in Cadillac Area Public Schools were announced today and a correction was made in information published Thursday about school opening schedules for CAPS and Lake City. All professional staff members in the CAPS system will meet at 8 p.m. next Wednesday for coffee and rolls prior to a general session in the junior high school cafeteria. Superintendent William D. Smith said he will review the year's program, recent Michigan Supreme Court ruling on free textbooks, and the district's financial situation. At 10 a.m., teachers will meet in their respective buildings with principals, and departmental meetings will be held in the afternoon. CAPS and Lake City Area Schools students are to report to the schools the morning of Sept. 8, which is a Tuesday — not Monday as reported previously. CAPS elementary students, except kindergarten, will have full day sessions that day and lunches will be served in all elementary buildings. Hot lunches begin Wednesday in the secondary schools. Cooks will report Sept. 4 to begin preparing kitchens and menus for the following week. Principal assignments for the elementary buildings in the CAPS system include: Gary Williams, Cass and Kenwood; John Chopard, McKinley and Franklin; Eric Pals, who has been Franklin principal for 21 years, has been reassigned this fall to Cooley; Phillip Rodgers returns to Lincoln and Don Lamphere, to Forest View. Smith said principals and administrators have discussed the advisability of reassigning principals to new buildings every few years in order to "spread" their knowledge and experience throughout the system.
Aug. 28, 1995
The McBain School Board is not commenting on the tenure of a principal who was sentenced last week for embezzlement from his former school district. The board held a special early morning meeting to discuss a "personnel matter" involving the principal. At his request, the board went into closed session for its 30-minute discussion. After the meeting, school board president Ken Stahl announced the school board still has no comment on the principal's tenure. "There is some additional research we have to do," Stahl said. The school board will schedule another meeting to make a decision and present its first formal statement on the case, Stahl said. The school board has taken the no comment approach with parents and news media alike. Stahl said that parents he has spoken with are "perfectly fine" with waiting for an answer. "I have had no negative responses," he said. Stahl would not elaborate on the kind of research the board will do. Superintendent Howard Napp said the research involved reviewing all options the board has. He said he is not authorized to elaborate on the options. The principal was sentenced last week in Kent County Circuit Court. He must serve 300 hours community service, pay $875.75 restitution and will be on probation for 18 months. He was charged with pocketing about $700 in lunch money paid by students who charged their meals and with converting a school VCR to his own use while he was principal at Ridgeview Elementary School in Sparta. Charges filed in February, about seven months after he began working in McBain.
