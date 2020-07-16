July 16, 1920
Cadillac's prospects for coal are beginning to attract public attention. The fact that Lansing officials frankly are worried about the matter, despite the purchase of a coal hauling line by Henry Ford, has resulted in the calling of a conference in Lansing July 29. Secretary C.R. Smith of the Chamber of Commerce received notice from the governor of this meeting. It is expected that Mayor Perry F. Powers will attend the conference. The position of the city in the fuel matter will be considered at the regular meeting of the City Commission July 26. Various proposals have been made by local citizens. W.L. Saunders has options on eight cars of Ohio-Kentucky burner soft steam coal. There are three cars of mine run fifth vein coal which can be laid down in Cadillac at $8.55 a ton. The other five cars are fourth vein and a little better grade of coal. They will cost $9.80 at a local siding. Mr. Saunders says he will be glad to buy this coal for anyone who wants it. He must act at once to take advantage of these prices. Those interested should see him. Manager Donahue of the Cadillac Gas Light Co., only has six weeks supply of coal and has been unable to lay up a surplus for winter. Conditions are worse than ever, he says, and for the first time there is an embargo against his company for the particular kind of Kentucky gas coal required. Albert Watson, of Huckleberry and Watson, says coal is rolling to local dealers every day. His yards have been working at capacity right along. It is impossible for local dealers to buy coal faster than they can unload it as demurrage charges rapidly run up the price, Mr. Watson says. He believes the dealers will be able to get sufficient coal and has no trouble in placing orders at this time.
July 16, 1970
An ordinance to establish a city income tax, defeated twice before by Cadillac voters, was introduced again at Monday night's City Commission meeting. Commissioners also introduced an ordinance to abolish the city recreation board and approved a resolution asking for a revision of the city's charter. Introduction of the income tax ordinance and of the charter revision resolution were approved unanimously by the commission. Commission members, apparently anticipating a referendum vote on the income tax ordinance, pointed out that the ordinance had to be introduced Monday night in order to appear on the November ballot. City Attorney Edward TenHouten said the ordinance is similar to that previously rejected except, in accordance with state law, it requires employers who have total employee tax deductions of more than $100 per month to remit withholdings to the city on a monthly rather than a quarterly basis.
