Jan. 6, 1931
Three streets have been designated for use as coasting hills for the children during a limited time each day. The streets are Aspen, Stimson and Bremer, a good hill in each section of the city. On weekdays the children will be permitted to use the streets from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays the streets will be given to coasters from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This plan is to be effective for one week as a trial period and if there are no accidents and no inconvenience to the motoring public the idea will be continued throughout the winter. The area between Mitchell Street and Shelby Street will be sanded so the coasters will not slid onto Mitchell Street. There are no cross streets with heavy traffic to bother on Aspen Street. Signs will be placed at the intersections of the coasting streets with cross streets telling motorists that children are coasting. It is believed these signs will help to avoid accidents. The City Commission at the meeting Monday night gave the necessary permission to use the three streets designated after A.L. Burridge and Claus Anderson had appeared at a committee from the Rotary club asking for such action. City Attorney W.H. Yearnd advised the commission that no legal liability would be assumed by giving coasters the permission asked. Mr. Burridge, in presenting his argument stated that the children now are sliding down every hill street without supervision and the police cannot watch all the places at one time. He declared his belief that if the youngsters had several hills that were set aside for the purpose they would stay off the other streets.
Jan. 6, 1971
A $500,000 general obligation bond issue will go to Cadillac voters March 2 and, if approved, would finance streets improvements projects in the city. It would also mean a two-mill levy on property over a 10-year period. Cadillac City Commission, Monday night, adopted a resolution to put the issue on a special ballot. The commission also approved changing the name of the local airport, authorized purchase of a new fire truck, learned that action was not needed on vacation of Leisure Road since it didn't belong to the city, and received a waiver of a reverter clause in the Recreation Center deed. Top priority was given to streets improvement the last time the city asked for a city income tax. Officials said $500,000 would be taken from the income tax revenue and earmarked for streets projects ... but the income tax issue was turned down by voters. One of the comments made Monday night by a commissioner said, in essence, that if the people wanted the streets repaired, they would have to be willing to pay for the work. City Manager Donald Mason said approval of the bond issue would mean a levy of two mills on State Equalized Valuations in the city for the next 10 years if the bonds could be sold at about 5% interest. He assured members of the audience that construction of new streets is not included in the planning which calls for repairs and replacements of surfacing and curbs and gutters. An annual one-mill levy for five years for the Chestnut Street extension project is due to conclude in 1972, Mason said. The proposed new levy would "overlap" this by one year. In answer to questions raised by Robert Mackey of 126 Powers St. when no mention of a millage levy was included in the resolution or in the wording which will be on the ballot, Mason said the law provides the city with authority to levy such millage as necessary to pay off bonds and it need not be spelled out in the resolution or on the ballot. Mason said the city is not now in a position to be specific on the extent to which repair projects could be scheduled. The total program would depend upon bids submitted.
Jan. 6, 1996
School facility needs top the agenda Monday of the Cadillac school board. The board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the high school band room. The meeting follows a 5 p.m. citizens' committee meeting in the high school media center and a 6:30 p.m. public tour of the middle school and high school. Citizens committee meetings are being scheduled this month to gather input on district needs and solutions. When the board meets Monday, it will hear reports from high school principal Tom Jobson, middle school principal Jack Richards and transportation director Jim Pals on facility needs. The board also will hear a presentation from Steve Alguire, director of general education for the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, and CAPS board members Don Lakin and Steve Barbus on the district's school improvement review process which took place in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.