Today in history: commission passes Civil Service plan

Oct. 18, 1932
The organization meeting called to revive the Cadillac Welfare Union will be held in the city hall Wednesday evening. Letters were sent by the Chamber of Commerce to all organizations in the city and many responses have been received pledging cooperation in the movement, stated Secretary Frank Welch today. The reorganization committee is composed of Perry F. Powers, Charles Foster and Mayor Felix Flynn. This committee had charge of the preliminary details and is responsible for the Wednesday evening’s meeting, it was said. Mr. Powers will be chairman of the gathering. The plans for reorganization call for a set-up just about the same as has functioned successfully for the past two years. Besides the delegates sent to the meeting from the cooperating organizations, any interested person is welcome to attend the meeting, the committee said today.
Oct. 18, 1972
Ordinance 778 to provide a new Civil Service plan in Cadillac was adopted Monday night by Cadillac City Commission with the Nov. 8 effective date contingent upon city voters eliminating the current Civil Service program at the polls, Nov. 7. The new ordinance was introduced at the commission’s previous meeting. Adoption Monday night was unanimous by the commissioners. The new Civil Service plan would not pertain to the chiefs or assistants in the police and fire departments and would provide a number of other changes in procedure, particularly to appointment of new staff members in the two departments.
Oct. 18, 1997
Voters in the Nov. 4 citywide election will be asked whether they are in favor of allowing city employees to live within a 20-mile radius of the city limits. However, the passage or failure of the ballot question may have little or no immediate effect on union employees. That’s because state courts have ruled that residency is an issue for collective bargaining. Like salary, hours and benefits, it is negotiated. Even the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees agrees. “Our position would be it should be negotiated in a collective bargaining process,” said Pierrette Tally, legislative director for AFSCME International of Michigan, which represents workers from maintenance to clerical, but not Cadillac employees. Talley guessed that city employees would vote on both sides of the question. “To me, it’s a very dangerous precedent,” said city attorney David McCurdy. “You probably wouldn’t want collective bargaining issues, such as salaries, to be bargained at open meetings.” McCurdy believes that state courts have upheld residency requirements, where such requirements have been part of collective bargaining agreements. Passage would enable 29 city non-union employees to move out of Cadillac if they choose to do so. A few current employees were already working for the city when the policy was established.
