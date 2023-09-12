Today in history: commission seeks traffic flasher at M-115, 13th Street corner

Pictured is a clip from the Sept. 12, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “This Department of Natural Resources man carries out a prescribed burn project with his drip torch just north of Manton Monday along with other DNR personnel. Burning selected areas under control conditions can provide multiple long-range benefits. Burning of this land is expected to provide nutrients to the soil and stimulate aspen growth, DNR officials said. Wind conditions and other factors are taken into consideration when carrying out a prescribed burn.”