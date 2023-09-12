Today in history: commission seeks traffic flasher at M-115, 13th Street corner

Sept. 12, 1923
“Safe” was the single word contained in a cablegram received by Mr. and Mrs. John W. Reiser of Howard Street from their daughter, Irene, who is a missionary to Japan and who was in the Orient during the disastrous earthquake that destroyed Yokohama and Tokyo. Although very brief, the cable-message was the most welcome word that has been read by the Reisers for many a year as it relieved their apprehensions regarding their daughter. While the missionary board at New York had previously notified Mr. and Mrs. Reiser that there were no deaths reported of the missionaries in Japan, the third ward commissioner and his wife were naturally worried. In the official reports sent from the scene of the disaster many errors doubtless were made and it was a normal emotion that prompted fear in the hearts of the Cadillac family. “All early reports of great disasters are exaggerated,” said Mr. Reiser, “but the local newspaper’s accounts were held down to the great relief of families such as ours who had relatives in that stricken country.”
Sept. 12, 1973
Sparked by a fatal traffic crash last week at the M-115-13th Street intersection, Wexford County Commissioners voted Monday to again ask the Michigan Department of State Highways for a flashing signal at the corner, adding another chapter to 10 months of talks involving the placement of a flasher at the spot. Commissioners also transferred money to two county funds and received a petition signed by 32 residents of E. Boon Road protesting that road’s conversion into a truck route when the M-55 construction is completed. “People going down 13th come up on M-115 before they see it,” said Commissioner D. Jerome Slack. Norman Lamar, 70, a Cadillac resident, died Thursday night after a westbound car on 13th struck his car which was northbound on M-115. Vehicles traveling on 13th have a stop sign at M-115 but a common complaint of motorists is the sign facing westbound motorists is not visible enough although a Stop Ahead sign is in place prior to the intersection. The request is another step in obtaining the flasher, which began October of 1972 when Sam Long, of the Highway Department told the commission a flasher could be installed but an overhead light should be installed at the same time to light up the intersection. Long said it appeared from Highway Department studies that crashes at this corner were of the “random type” and not necessarily stop sign violations. Long said installation of overhead lights would help decrease accidents and most complaints he has received “centered on the darkness of M-115.” Commissioners voted to again contact the Highway Department about a flasher at this intersection along the M-115 and W. Division Road intersection and the U.S. 131-13th Street corner.
Sept. 12, 1998
Haynes Street will be closed temporarily today for installation of curbs. The street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. while the construction takes place. Chestnut Street is also closed for installation of Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball courts. The tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday. Chestnut Street is expected to reopen Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. after the tournament concludes. Six hundred seventy-six three-man teams are expected to compete in this year’s tournament. This year will mark Cadillac’s fifth year of participation as a host site. Money raised by the event will benefit the CASA-Wise sports complex. The Cadillac Area Jaycees will staff parking this year.
