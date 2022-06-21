June 21, 1922
Cadillac lumber interests are not affected with the newly organized Hardwood Manufacturers’ Institute, formed in Louisville, Ky., Friday at the convention of representatives of hardwood manufacturers from various parts of the country. Local lumber manufacturers are members of the National Hardwood Lumber Association, whose rules for grading and standardization are used nationally and internationally, even having been used by the American Hardwood Manufacturers’ Institute, and which was indicated in Memphis recently as being an organization alleged to restrain trade. W.L. Saunders of Cummer-Diggins Co. who is a director of the National Hardwood Lumber Association, says that organization is composed not only of manufacturers but wholesalers and consumers as well. “We believe that we can best serve the interests of all concerned by an interchange of the best ideas of the three groups represented,” said Mr. Saunders. “In our meetings there is a wholesome discussion of the problems affecting the industry in all its ramifications and thereby we believe we can be of more assistance to the user of lumber, who in the final analysis is the man we are all trying to satisfy.” Mr. Saunders represented the Michigan interests at the conference last month with Secretary Hoover and he says the newly formed lumber manufactures’ institute has grown out of that conference as the indicted organization seeks to reorganize and obtain a new lease on life.
June 18, 1997
A Fourth of July White Power rally in Buckley has a number of Cadillac residents fired up. So much so that they’re asking the community to march against hate in Cadillac’s Fourth of July parade. “(We want) to raise the consciousness levels of the people in our community to the problem that exists and how extensive it is, how many hate groups are out there,” said Joyce Seward, an organizer of commUNITY in Cadillac. The group, evolved from a small Sunday school class at the Cadillac United Methodist Church, wants to foster the philosophy of a hate-free community. “We don’t want this to be a flash in the pan, quick response to the Buckley situation,” Seward said. “There are a lot of problems developing in different parts of this country. It’s frightening the list of hate organizations in our state and the rest of the country. Frightening and large.” The “Buckley situation” is “NordicFest,” a white supremacist rock music festival to be held on 40 acres of privately owned land. At least a half-dozen bands that play “racialist” music are expected to perform during the July 3-6 event. There also will be speeches by representatives of white supremacist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations and the National Alliance. CommUNITY would like to eliminate that “hatred and discrimination” with its parade march. “The march is open to everybody who’s interested in a hate-free community,” Seward said. Although it’s newly formed, another of the group’s priorities is to provide programs and open lines of communication in the community. “We could provide some programs and some chances for discussion and expression to show other people who might be wondering about these hate groups that we must have unity in our diversity,” Seward said. “We want to treat this positively.” Seward and commUNITY would like to involve children and youth in the plans as well.
