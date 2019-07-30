July 30, 1919
E. Rockwell, who lives down Moristown way, was so busy he didn’t have time to come back to Cadillac and appear in Recorder’s Court for driving his machine in the evening without taillights. He told the officer making the arrest he wasn’t going to light his lights or bother to come back to court. So Sheriff Christoffersen was sent after the willful gentleman by the city officials. Mr. Rockwell then found a little spare time and appeared in court long enough to part with $16.35. He paid, not having time to serve a neat little jail sentence, on which he had the option. Lyle McGee, of Lake City, paid $3 costs in Recorder’s Court this morning in preference to two days in jail for driving his car one night in Cadillac without tail lights burning.
July 30, 1969
A date was set this morning for a meeting of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce special events committee and members of various other organizations and committees to plan a winter carnival. Michigan Snowmobile Association officers are expected to attend the session to plan the carnival Mardi Gras de Snow, which is scheduled to include races and safaris in addition to a wide variety of other winter activities.
July 30, 1994
The protesting of Textron’s Evart Products employees over the amount of their bonus checks has caused the company to do some rethinking. In a compromise worked out between the company and union officials, employees will now be receiving the full promised amount of their bonuses. But, most of the current bonus amounts will be deducted from future bonus checks. The compromise averted a threatened strike. When employees learned their bonus checks averaged $75 to $100, instead of the promised average of about $1,000, they protested. “Some people were so upset they went home, didn’t come in, and didn’t do the things they needed to do keep the line moving,‘ said Greg Sherman, a U.A.W. Local Union 2270 official. “People were hollering at foremen. I have never seen the people so mad. The company then realized they made a mistake.‘ Although the employees will now receive the full amount of the promised checks, he said, the payments will be reduced from future checks. “The employees will receive the money promised them,‘ he said. “But, they will have to take it back at a later time — in future bonuses. But, the union is going to work with company officials on the issue.‘
