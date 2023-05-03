Today in history: computer technology 'speaks' for students

May 3, 1933
Forty-two of the 54 candidates from Cadillac for the reforestation army were considered eligible by the welfare committee which met this afternoon with Arthur Harvey, registration officer for Wexford County. The committee has in mind two or three other young men who might also qualify. On Friday the group will meet again to make final selection from the qualified list of 19 recruits, Cadillac’s quota. Mr. Harvey has had word from Capt. E.K. Crowley, U.S.A., stationed at Fort Brady that he should be notified when Wexford County has picked its recruits and he will then make arrangements for their examination and acceptance or refusal for reforestation work. The quota for the entire county is 34.
May 3, 1973
Members of the Wexford County Zoning Commission went on record Thursday night that using a proposed sanitary landfill in Cedar Creek Township for disposal of sewerage sludge would be unwise and should not be allowed. A communication to that effect is to be forwarded to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. The Department of Public Works, during its April 19 meeting, authorized the city of Cadillac to use the new landfill, when it is operable, for disposing of sludge from the city’s Waste Water Treatment plant.
May 3, 1998
Jessica Little can hardly communicate verbally. But she is able to “say” what she needs, what she wants and how she feels. When she was asked, Jessica pushed a “draw” picture card on a board teacher Kristin Zumbrock was holding. “I want to draw,” a little computer voice behind the picture said when she pushed the picture. The voice from the speaker tells Jessica’s wish. The picture card with a speaker is one of the “Big Mack” switches, a communication device Zumbrock’s special education class at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District uses every day. This innovative communication tool has been making Zumbrock’s class more active and successful. “These devices allow all students to control their lives and their environments,” Zumbrock said. “They can make a choice by themselves by using devices before somebody makes a choice for them. Since we started using these devices, they made lots of progress.” The round-shape, hand-size plastic device has outlets for electrical connections in addition to a speaker. You can control a radio, TV, electric fan or even potato peeler by pushing the switch. A picture card on the switch is changeable. Teachers have made more than 1,000 pictures showing foods, feelings and activities. A word like “toothpaste” and “afraid” is written on the card along with a picture. “We made lots of cards with a computer,” Zumbrock said. Picture cards are organized in several categories. Communications, for example, has “request,” “yes/no,” “feeling” and “description” sub-categories. In the request category, each card shows a picture of walking, eating or reading with a word. “All students have to do is to push a card on the device,” Zumbrock said. “That way they can tell us what they want to do and how they feel. They can communicate with others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.