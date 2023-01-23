Today in history: computer whiz puts Pine River on the internet

Jan. 23, 1933
Heavy rain and icy roads delayed Sheriff C.H. Nixon’s party Sunday and they lost the last evening ferry from St. Ignace on their way home from Marquette, where they put Lucien (Al) Winnicki in the state prison after a trip featured by a near riot in a restaurant at Munising. The sheriff and his two companions, Trooper Langthorn from Manistee and “Bob” Robinson, city patrolman, were on the ferryboat all night, expecting it would start at any time. Its departure, however, was not until five o’clock this morning and the group reached Cadillac this forenoon, after a sleepless night. Sheriff Nixon emphatically disclaimed any heroism in connection with his action at Munising, when he prevented Winnicki from shooting the trooper, whose gun he had seized while Langthorn was getting handcuffs, fastened to his belt, to put on the robber’s wrists. They had been taken off so he could eat. The sheriff was just reaching to take his overcoat from a hook when he heard Winnicki say: “Stick ‘em up.” He wheeled, pulled his own gun, but a waitress behind the counter was in the line of fire and, instead of shooting, he grabbed Winnicki’s wrist and pointed the gun up. Robinson seized Winnicki’s left wrist and the trooper put the handcuffs on again. Langthorn had not obeyed the command to stick up his hands but had attempted to seize the gun. The gun did not have a safety catch, according to the sheriff, who said that Winnicki had not got his finger on the trigger yet. In his lunge to prevent Winnicki from firing, the sheriff swept three jars of syrup, flavoring for ice cream, from the counter and this gooey substance descended on his shoes and spread over the floor. The others of the party did not escape the flood of syrup and the proprietor brought towels and water and helped them to clean their garments, then mopped the floor, the syrup having been tracked around.
Jan. 23, 1998
It started with the “jumping guys.” And just grew and grew. Now it’s award-winning. Want to join the other 1,800 viewers who know what it is? Get on the Internet and type in http://surf.to/pineriver to see the Pine River High School Web page. The page was designed by senior Kevin Smith. It started as Smith’s project in Mike Maskill’s technology class. Smith and the page recently won an award from GeoCities, the computer company that sponsors the page. The award was based on creativity and amount of information. And boy, the information. The page includes course information, sports schedules, school calendar, maps, extra curricular activities, staff pictures and has links to local weather, the stock market, ACT registration and college financial aid information. There’s also a “guestbook” for readers to add comments if they like. A few comments have come from alumni, one from Germany. “It all started with the little green jumping guys,” Smith said, referring to the green graphic symbols who move up and down on the page. Maskill laughed, remembering Smith’s first test page. “I wanted to show him I could do it,” Smith said. Smith updates the page daily and has reached the point where he has to find two other students to help. GeoCities first gave Smith three megabytes of space to work with. He’s now up to 15. That’s a lot of memory. But that’s OK with Smith. He wants to find more education links to add to the page, allowing students easy research access. Other plans include allowing teachers to enter assignments.
