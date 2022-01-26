Jan. 26, 1922
The American Legion entertainments are rapidly becoming a recognized institution in Cadillac. Ever since the war the service men have financed their social and beneficial activities through such enterprises and each production staged by the Legion has been an unqualified success. This year, however, the Legion hopes to do better than ever and feels that it is more entitled to community support than in past years because no portion of its receipts will be carried away by a high salaried professional director. Felix Flynn, county clerk, has entire charge of this year’s Legion show, and his past successes in the minstrel field with the old baseball and band minstrel productions makes his name a guarantee that the coming production will be the greatest triumph the Legion has ever staged on the boards. The various acts are drilling nightly and dance rehearsals are held every afternoon. Reports from the Legion rooms are that the entertainment gives promise of being unusually high class for a strictly amateur production. Jimmie Flynn will be at the piano and that means that the musical part of the performance will alone be worth the price of admission. This year’s show will be staged at a lower price than formerly, as there are much lower overhead charges than usual, although the Legion is preparing new drops for its show at the Opera House next Monday and Tuesday nights.
Jan. 26, 1972
A “proposed new high school and why it is needed” was the subject of a talk given by William Smith, superintendent of Cadillac Area Public Schools at the Optimist Club meeting Tuesday noon. He pointed out that since 1966, Cadillac schools have had an enrollment increase from 3,455 students to 4,144. He said that the Cadillac school district has approximately 857 students in senior high school which includes grades 10-11-12 in a building which was built in 1952 for a capacity load of 700-750. At the time the building was constructed there was an enrollment of more than 400. Smith pointed out that the junior high, which includes 7-8-9th grades has an enrollment of more than 1,040 students for a building which was built for a capacity of 900-950. Another indication of overcrowded conditions at the elementary level is that the school district had to purchase relocatable classrooms for use at both the Lincoln and Kenwood School sites, Smith said. He said at Cooley School, the library area had been turned into a classroom, the library moved into the principal’s office, and a partition was put in the storage area to provide a principal’s office.
Jan. 26, 1997
A new computer group at Franklin Elementary School in Cadillac is meant to tackle an old problem: the possible stigma of students singled out for remedial help. The state’s Title One program — formerly known as Chapter One — is meant to help students who are behind their classmates in reading or math. Until now, the teacher would identify those students he or she thought needed extra help, and a class aide or Title One coordinator would take them aside to work in small groups. State Title One funds paid for some additional computers to help those children catch up — but the children were taken aside from their classmates to use them. Some parents complained that singled out their children, so that other students would think of them as somehow “dumb,” said Maria Rabun, the new Title One coordinator for Franklin. “They’re not ‘dumb,’ they need a little extra help to get them up to an average academic level,” Rabun said. The new computer lab schedule should both solve that problem and give average and above-average students more learning time on computers. Each student in the second, third and fourth grade now spends 30 minutes in the lab, four days per week. That means putting 350 students through the lab in one day. With just 14 new computers — 11 donated by the Franklin Parent Teacher Organization and three from Title One funds. That presented a bit of a challenge the first day of the new schedule Thursday. Half the students at a time practiced “keyboarding” (the new name for typing on a computer) or wrote stories on the old Apple computers. After 15 minutes, they switched to the new IBM-compatibles that hold the new programs from Computer Curriculum Corporation.
