March 8, 1931
A warning is issued to World War veterans who are waiting to receive loans on their bonus to beware of smooth-talking salesmen and peddlers who are abroad with all sorts of schemes to get the money. Legion officers have already been approached with offers to purchase the list of names of the men who have applied for the new bonus loan. Each of these offers has been met with refusal and the promise to add that one more scheme to the list in the warning. Offers of bonds that will pay “ten and 12 percent without risk‘ are fraudulent on their face while similar promises are being held out in regards to stocks, shares in oil wells, mines and other engrossed sheets of paper. The recipients of the bonus loans are being urged to pay up their debts to keep their credit good, to buy clothing for themselves and families, pay up mortgages on their homes, lay in advance stocks of provisions and fuel and otherwise use their money for the purpose it was intended — to relieve the man whose needs are immediate and imperative.
March 8, 1971
The end came shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday when the Ludington Orioles exploded in joy at winning the Cadillac District 106 Class B title and turned back the defending champions from Cadillac High, 90-83. Cadillac’s defensive strategy was to keep hot-handed Oriole center Mike Larsen outside with an innovation of Viking coach Don Johnson’s. Johnson threw a Diamond defense formation at Larsen, and for a while the technique worked, but then Larsen started slipping through and started scoring. The Vikings maintained board control early in the game, but this faded as Larsen became a more consistent visitor to the rebound scrambles. By the end of the game, it was Larsen against the Vikings, and he was holding his own. Ludington finished the game with 47 recoveries against 43 for the Vikings. But not all the woes that met the Vikings were on the boards. Mistakes late in the second quarter, while enjoying a 14 point edge, hurt the local cagers and narrowed the gap to 43-38. The Orioles maintained the momentum coming off the halftime break and outscored the Vikings by 10 tallies, 28-18, in the third quarter to make the score 66-61, with the Ludington quintet in the driver’s seat. The Orioles outscored the hosting Vikings in the final quarter 24-22 after the Vikings lost both their centers, Tom Leavell and Tom Gilbert, in an effort to stop the 6-6 Larsen.
March 8, 1996
A capacity crowd of parents listened as downstate experts told them how to spot signs of youth gangs. One of the speakers suddenly darted into the hallway. A few minutes later, he returned with two teenage males in tow. The speaker, teacher and coach Eric Eggleston of Kellogsville High School, said he had spotted gang signs on one of them, including a hat tipped noticeably to the right. The other was identified only by the six-pointed star of the Folk Nation gang that he wore on a necklace. Eggleston said the two had agreed to speak briefly to the audience. “I’m a Folk,‘ said one, naming one of two major youth gang branches in the U.S. One of the youth said he was from Oakland, California; the other from Dallas, Texas. They now live in Cadillac and Lake City, they said. “Are these gang members? I don’t know,‘ Eggleston told the audience. Some youth just try to imitate gang members to gain respect, he said. The two looked almost like props for the speakers, but a minute later they were joined outside in the hallway by half a dozen companions as they faced community services officer Matt Wohlfeill and youth services officer Jeff Hawke of the Cadillac Police Department. “Why don’t you let us wear our colors in school?‘ one wanted to know. Wohlfeill told them that school had to be neutral territory, and banning gang symbols or “colors‘ was one way to enforce that. As the group sauntered out of the school, Hawke confirmed that the one was indeed a transplant to Cadillac from Oakland. Whether or not Cadillac has “real‘ gang members yet, it does have a problem, Wohlfeill said. Back inside, he showed the audience snapshots of 50 graffiti that had been sprayed on banks, stores and other buildings in and around Cadillac, just since the first of the year. Authentic or not, someone is teaching area teens the real gang symbols, he said. “You barely have a problem, but it’s starting,‘ said speaker John Najar. “If you don’t act now, you’ll see it this summer and next year.‘
