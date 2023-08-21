Today in history: concrete project on Mackinaw Trail asked

Aug. 21, 1923
M.M. Callaghan of Reed City is in Cadillac today urging support for the paving of the Mackinaw Trail to the Straits. The present gravel will not carry the excessive tourist traffic, the president of the Mackinaw Trail Association points out. Much of the Trail now is paved south of Grand Rapids and the concrete will reach to Rockford by this fall, that job just getting under way now. Northern Michigan should unite to urge concrete all the way north as early as possible in the state program, Mr. Callaghan said.
Aug. 21, 1973
From all appearance the Northern District Free Fair is bigger and better this year than ever before. Nearly all the department heads at the fair are crying for more table space to get the displays of entries before the crowds attending the fair. Monday was entry day and much of the time apparently was spent trying to enlarge the spaces allocated the various departments. A large carnival group are also on hand at the fairgrounds, and people seem to be flocking in near record numbers through the gate after the opening day of the fair. Today’s highlights include all the judging and the carnival with special shows during the afternoon and evening. One department at the fair appears to be off this year and that is horses and ponies. This has been attributed to the necessity for horses and ponies to have a Coggins Test before the fair, to insure other animals at the fair. During the rest of the fair week, local persons will be able to see harness racing, the Blackwood Singers, a demolition derby and motorcycle races at the Northern District Fair.
Aug. 21, 1998
The outdoor emergency public warning siren and speaker system near Consumers Energy Tippy and Hodenpyl hydroelectric generating plants will be tested Wednesday. Sirens near Tippy Dam and High Bridge Road will be tested at 9:30 a.m. The test will include a voice message, a 300 second siren and second voice message about the test. The test of the siren near Hodenpyl Dam will be at 11 a.m. It will include a voice message, a one minute siren and a second voice message. The public does not need to take any action during the tests. The siren system is audibly tested each August and December. In an emergency, the sirens would be used only if the threat of a dam failure is imminent at one of the facilities. At that time, anyone on or near the river should evacuate at once to high ground. Additional information would be provided on local radio and television stations.
