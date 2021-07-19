July 19, 1921
A Chicago business man was in Cadillac a few days ago armed with a plat and descriptions of the Boulevard Beach subdivision. He was looking around the Cadillac Country Club vicinity for his eight lots for which he alleged he paid $100 each. He was told by a Cadillac official that he could probably get to his lots with a boat or by swimming. It is said that agents of the promoters of the Boulevard Beach swindle have been in this city lately in an effort to enlist local assistance in creating a defense to the action for fraud. The trial of the promoters will come off in September, it is said, and the indications are that the case will be fought by the real estate men. Requests for information concerning the lots is periodically received by officials at the courthouse and in every case the information is given that the lots are worthless and that purchasers who expected a resort to be built there have been swindled by the salesmen.
July 19, 1971
“Complete agreement‘ has been worked out by the U.S. 131 Area Development Association Inc. for support of a corridor for U.S. 131 from Howard City to Ashton. The agreement was reached Thursday night by the Association’s Board of Directors after consideration of three possible corridors proposed in a study by the Michigan Department of State Highways. Robert W. Ransom of Cadillac, president of the board, said the agreement will provide a united front for the association to take to hearings before the MDSH when selection of the corridor will be considered. The proposed corridor supported by the association would route the U.S. 131 freeway west of Big Rapids, cross the present highway between Big Rapids and Reed City and go northward east of Reed City to junction with the present U.S. 131 freeway near Ashton. One of the other proposed corridors routed the highway west of Big Rapids and Reed City and the second, east of both communities. Ransom said ecological problems east of Big Rapids and west of Reed City lend strength to selection of the corridor supported by the association. Comments relative to the association’s support are to be submitted to the MDSH within three weeks and it is expected the hearing will be set sometime in August, Ransom added. At the present time, the MDSH has set a 1975 goal to put construction of the section of U.S. 131 under contract and this may be advanced to 1974, Ransom said. The association’s “goal‘ for contracting the construction is 1973, he added. Rep. Gerald Ford of the Fifth Congressional District and Rep. Elford Cederberg of the Tenth District have been alerted to watch for this matter in Washington and keep track of it so it won’t be delayed, Ransom said.
July 19, 1996
A former church at 424 North Simons St. is once again slated for the wrecking ball, after years of false starts. Temple Hill Baptist Church moved out of the building in 1983 and city officials said a succession of owners since then failed to maintain it. City building and zoning inspector John Saari gave the Cadillac City Council a chronology that shows an August 1988 complaint from the health department, that the abandoned building harbored rats. In September 1988, the owner was ordered to secure the building or it would be condemned. The chronology shows several letters from the city, citing danger from falling bricks and unsecured doors and threatening to condemn the building. In turn, the city received several letters promising repairs and asking for an extension of deadlines for demolition. The latest owner, Richard McMahon bought the building just before the council met July 6, 1992 to vote on demolition. McMahon told the council he would convert the building into a single-family residence, and was given three months to repair falling bricks. When that was done on time, the council held off on demolition but left the building condemned until it was habitable. The building was approved for two apartments in 1993, and later was listed for sale, but city inspectors again found problems including a failing roof in 1994. On Monday, the council awarded a demolition bid for $19,700 to Pitsch Wrecking Co. of Grand Rapids. Saari told the council that water has been leaking through a three to four-foot hole in the roof, plaster is falling off wall, floors are warped and floor joists damaged and wooden roof beams are rotting. Bricks are also falling off the outside of the building, he said.
