Today in history: Conservation Camp to be established here

June 9, 1933
Captain Clarke, U.S.A., reached Cadillac early this morning from Camp Custer to make arrangements for the arrival Sunday of 200 reforestation recruits who are to establish a camp on section 14 Selma Township, about one-quarter of a mile west of Pleasant Lake, in a state forest. The 200 men coming Sunday morning are part of 2,000, who will complete their two-weeks hardening period at Camp Custer Saturday and leave for work in Northern Michigan. Captain Clarke and seven men who accompanied him from Custer went out to the camp site this morning with Glen Erdley, conservation officer, and A.J. Harvey, who has taken care of recruiting the reforestation workers in this county. The army men were busy today building a kitchen in order that breakfast may be prepared in camp Sunday when the workers arrive. The special troop train is scheduled to reach here at 5 o’clock. Efforts are being made to provide transportation from Cadillac to the camp for the men rather than have them hike out as they will have to make camp when they reach there. Mr. Harvey said he believes the men will remain here until December, working in state forests in the vicinity. The camp should prove of financial benefit to farmers in the vicinity and to Cadillac merchants. Arrangements are being made to buy milk and fresh vegetables for the table and it is probable the young men in camp will spend their five dollar monthly allowance in this city. Captain Clarke requests that residents of the vicinity stay off the camp site Sunday as the men will be busy through the day getting their tents up and the camp in order. The following Sunday, he says, visitors will be welcome.
June 9, 1973
Whatever the voter attitude on fluoridation of the city’s water supply, the issue appears to be a well-known one. Comments gathered from approximately 30 passers-by in the downtown area Thursday and Friday revealed diverse opinions on the subject. All but one were familiar with the issue or had at least heard of the term “fluoridation” with the approaching Tuesday referendum on the matter. “From what I have read in the papers...” or “From what I’ve heard...” prefaced many of the comments that were obtained. Although there was a range of viewpoints given time or space in local media in the past few months, most comments obtained this week were sharp and unwavering. “Yes, I firmly believe in it,” one woman said, “I’m against it. The water is bad enough already,” another said. Some even preferred to “document” their points of view with what they had read. While comments had been sprinkled by anti-fluoridationists in the past few months that the process was a “plot” or “scheme” with political overtones, most persons voicing their difference with fluoridation did not mention these reasons. Those favoring fluoridation in this informal poll outdistanced those against it 15-13 with six others either undecided or confused on the issue. In 1965, the last time the issue was before the voters here, fluoridation was soundly defeated 1,673 to 816. The issue has received much debate in recent weeks, but just how large or small a turnout there will be at the polls is uncertain.
June 9, 1998
A Western Michigan University survey spells out the details of underage use of alcohol among the Pine River student body. The survey conducted in April 1997 was administered by WMU personnel to nearly all eighth, 10th and 12th graders. The results were completely anonymous. Some students did not participate, and some surveys were discarded after checking responses for internal consistency. At Pine River, the responses of 86% of eighth graders, 56% of 10th graders and 64% of 12th graders were used to compile statistics. By state and federal law, every school in Michigan must survey students in those grades on drug and alcohol use at least once every three years. The Pine River survey showed that 59% of eighth graders, 77% of 10th graders and 76% of seniors said they have tried alcohol at least once in the last year. The report also showed that 43% of eighth graders, 51% of 10th graders and 59% of seniors said they had used alcohol in the past 30 days. The national average for seniors is 52%. Students in grades eighth, 10th and 12th said almost none of the alcohol consumption was done on school grounds. Also, Pine River has a closed campus and students are not allowed off campus for lunch breaks. The school district has not expelled any students because of alcohol-related offenses in any of the school district’s parking lots. One student was suspended from school for an alcohol-related offense in a parking lot.
