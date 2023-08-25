Today in history: construction begins on second city parking lot

Aug. 25, 1923
Grown men, jumping from limb to limb with an agility which gives strength to the Darwinian theory, are seen sporting about among the trees of the city, giving the community the appearance of a tribe of tree dwellers. As a matter of fact these men are simply rigging up their wireless antennae in preparation for the winter nights of listening and adjusting — adjusting and listening. Local radio dealers say the number of receiving sets in Traverse City will be doubled this winter, according to the number of sets already sold and the interest being shown in radio. They also claim that the rapid strides being made in increasing the efficiency of the radio apparatus is largely responsible for the increased interest.
Aug. 25, 1973
A parade, horse show, free acts, musket shoot, 4-H exhibits, mule pull and midway are all part of the annual Manton Harvest Festival Aug. 31 through Sept. 3. Most activities are packed into Monday (Labor Day). A 10 a.m. parade is expected to have approximately 100 units and last about an hour, parade chairman Don Larson said. It will form near Manton High School and proceed north on U.S. 131 to Main Street where it will turn west and march for three blocks before dispersing. “I believe it will be as big as last year’s centennial parade. Maybe bigger,” Larson said. “It’s rounding up pretty well. We have confirmation from almost everyone.” The festival, which is approximately 50 years old, was originated by Dore Stack, then superintendent of Manton Schools. He initiated it as an agricultural youth show, Larson said. It has missed only one year since its inception. That was during World War II.
Aug. 25, 1998
Work began Monday on the second of three parking lot projects in Cadillac. The lot off East Pine Street will be improved and landscaped and reopened by late September. Precia Emmons, director of the Cadillac Downtown Development Authority, said the lot will generally be cut off from use during construction. Bruce DeWitt, Cadillac city engineer, said the East Pine Street parking lot will be extensively improved. “We’re going to improve the approaches, add some new trees, add some curb and gutter — both in the parking lot and next to the street — and replace some worn-out sidewalk,” he said. Additionally, the portion of the lot that had been gravel will be paved. The East Pine Street parking lot has both day-use and overnight parking, according to Emmons. “There’s been quite a lot of overnight parking in that lot,” she said. “Overnight parking is used primarily by tenants over downtown storefronts, or by residents of houses on nearby lots. Also, some downtown workers get to work before 6 in the morning.” The third and final parking lot to be improved this year will be the large lot east of downtown City Park, between West Harris and West Cass streets. Construction workers will regrade and repave the surface, add curbing and improve the sidewalks along Cass and Harris to tie in to the sidewalk theme in downtown Cadillac. The large lot was scheduled for the end of the construction season so the project wouldn’t interfere with Cadillac’s summer tourist season, Emmons said. Funding for the parking lot construction projects was provided by an increase in DDA funds as a result of improvements to downtown commercial property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.