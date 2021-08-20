Aug. 20, 1921
And still they come. Each day sees an increasing number of Cadillac citizens — men, women and children — at the free typhoid inoculation clinic in the city hall. Thursday there were 335 immunized against the ravages of the dread typhoid and this forenoon at the first two hours of the clinic there were more than 80 applicants for the shots in the arm. There has been a slight misunderstanding as to the character of the various shots. The army method of inoculation was to give the first injection for typhoid and the other two for the different paratyphoids. It has been believed by many that this was the plan being followed by the public clinic and not a few believed they were inoculated against plain typhoid by the first shot. This belief is erroneous, says the doctors in charge. The serum being used at the city hall is what is known to the medical profession as “three-in-one” and each injection is a lighter one than the other two and prepares the system to better withstand the reaction of the subsequent ones. This means that the feeling of lassitude that follows the first shot will not be felt after the other shots as the system is really immunized against the effects of the serum. There is no discomfort after the second and third ones, although the first shot also is painless. The doctors explained the age limit for the benefit of the public as meaning that persons over the age of 50 are not so liable to an attack of typhoid, but are not wholly immune. In fact, there is one case now running where the patient is 57. The majority of cases occur between the ages of 18 and 40, say the doctors. Many older persons were of the opinion that the age limit meant that the inoculation did not immunize after the age of 50, but that is not true, declare the physicians. Persons above 5 may be treated if they will apply for the shots and it is a good precaution at any age, said the authorities. It is desired that all who can will take the shots some day or evening during the balance of this week or during next week as there will then be but the necessary two weeks to elapse in which the immunization may be completed.
Aug. 20, 1971
Construction is to start Friday on a new shopping center between lakes Cadillac and Mitchell. The new center will be located northwest of the intersection of M-55 and M-115 and will include approximately 18,000 square feet of floor space. Robert Harper, developer of the shopping center, said 70% of the center has already been leased. Occupants include a grocery store and party store, drug store, dress shop, gift shop and pizza shop. The center of the structure will be two stories in height with four suites of offices on the second floor. There will be three entrances, from M-55, M-115 and the road at the south of the new shopping center. Harper said it is expected that about half of the structure will be ready for occupancy around Dec. 1 and the balance shortly after the first of the year. All occupants who have signed leases so far are new businesses for Cadillac, Harper said.
Aug. 20, 1996
The Telephone Pioneers of America have found a home in Reed City to place a memorial for all members of the local organization who have died. The Cadillac-Manistee Telephone Pioneer Memorial recently was constructed just west of the Little Mac Bridge in Reed City’s Linear Park. “This is just something to pay tribute to the ones we have lost,” said Bill Lucas, vice president of the Cadillac-Manistee Telephone Pioneers. Names of Cadillac-Manistee Telephone Pioneers who have died will be listed on the memorial. The Cadillac-Manistee Telephone Pioneers cover a large area south from Evart, west to Scottville, north to Bear Lake and east to Fife Lake. Currently there are about 200 members.
