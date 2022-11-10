Today in history: contractors hustings to enclose new school, complete project on time

Nov. 10, 1922
The McKinnon Hotel motor truck barely missed crashing through a plate glass window in the Webber-Ashworth Company's store today. The truck came out of the alley east of Mitchell Street and turned down Beech Street. A trunk fell off the truck and driver William Corwin stopped and reloaded the trunk. When he cranked the motor of the truck, the vehicle started ahead and Mr. Corwin jumped to escape being struck. The truck continued down Beech Street, running wild. Fortunately the front wheels turned enough to allow the truck to swerve slightly and then hit the wall between Webber-Ashworth's and H.C. Ayer's stores. The truck was not damaged much, nor was the wall. Fortunately no vehicles or pedestrians were passing on Mitchell Street.
Nov. 10, 1972
Hope for approval in the near future of an application for federal funds to assist in a local development project brightened this week with the announcement of a conference with federal agency officials to discuss the application. Economic Development Administration officials are slated to meet Tuesday morning in Sun 'N Snow Restaurant with a large group of local people on the matter. The funds would supply 80% of the project cost to put water, sewers and roads into a 53-acre site in the city's northwest area. Project costs total $573,200. EDA share, the 80%, would be $458,600 and the city's share would be the $114,600 balance. Industrial Fund Inc. is buying the land and that cost is around $50,000. The 53-acre site is located south of 13th Street, between Leeson and Eighth Avenues. The proposed project has been in planning for about four years and the formal application for federal funds was filed Feb. 28. The land would be divided into lots of 2 1/2 to 4 acres average size, City Manager Donald Mason said. Paving of 4,750 feet of roads, 24 feet wide, including curbs and gutters, would cost $142,500. Water mains of 8, 12 and 16-inch sizes would cost $143,400 for 7,500 feet. There would be 4,400 feet of 10 and 15 inches sanitary sewers installed at a cost of $90,300. Installation of 6,700 feet of storm sewer in sizes varying from 15 to 24 inches would cost $197,000. The city's share would probably be raised through revenue bonds, Mason said.
Nov. 10, 1997
Three identical wings are taking shape on a tall hill between U.S. 131 and Mackinaw Tail. The new 6/7 grade building is beginning to look like a school. "We are building it pretty well on schedule," said construction manager Greg Kraft of Pioneer Advisor Inc. "We are hoping they can be moving into the school by the last part of July or first part of August." The Cadillac Area Schools building and grounds committee is still considering how best to identify the school by name, and is still favoring "South View Middle School." The new school building has three identical classroom wings with a media center in a joint central area. A part of the 100,000-square-foot facility will be a cafeteria and gymnasium wing. All the building walls will be covered by bricks. The school blends modern design and traditional brick walls. Eighteen classrooms will be placed in the three wings. Science labs, living skills lab, technology and computer labs and band and vocal music rooms also are being built in the new school. The school will also have two softball fields and one playground behind the building. Currently, all the block walls of the three classroom wings are up and parts of the roof are under construction. Block walls surrounding the gym and kitchen are expected to be completed within a few weeks. Mackinaw Trail, adjacent to the school entrance, has already been lowered seven feet. Parking lots and the entrance road are scheduled to be paved this fall.
