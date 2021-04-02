April 2, 1921
Mrs. J.M. Southwick, village president defeated for reelection on March 14 after serving two terms, has given out a statement on the tangled affairs of this village which throws most interesting light on the local controversy first aired in the Cadillac Evening News on Wednesday. Mrs. Southwick and her Minority Party faction resent the claim of the Majority Party that the old council is clinging to its offices and maintains that it can't legally do anything else until the new officials properly qualify according to state law. No certificate of election has been presented by the election board and therefore the officials chosen last month can't take office, Mrs. Southwick says. She says she defeated John Evans, the victor, this year on two previous occasions but tired of governing the municipality and didn't make a real fight this time. "We would have been content to let the other fellow take charge if they had been white about it," she says, "but they went to extremes. The morning of election they threw out the election board I had appointed and put in another one. That was all right, legally, because I didn't have the authority to appoint them, the lawyers say, although this was the custom here for years. But if the other fellows can insist on fine legal points, so can we. And we do. We can't confirm the new officials until we get proper knowledge of their election."
April 2, 1971
A decision on Wexford County's ambulance dilemma should come Tuesday in a special meeting of the Wexford County Commissioners. That meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the courthouse. The county must establish ambulance service by April 15, the date on which county funeral directors have said they will go out of the ambulance business. Meanwhile, contrasting ambulance services in Osceola and Missaukee counties brought favorable comments today. Osceola County uses a private service. Osceola County Ambulance Service, operated by Lonnie Deur, is under a two-year contract. The service this year will cost the county $38,000. It will increase to $39,140 next year, County Clerk Carl Wyman said. Fees are kept by the ambulance service, he added. Wyman called Deur "real reliable" and said he "very seldom" hears a complaint about ambulance service. Two ambulances, each manned by a driver and attendant, are provided. Each ambulance can carry four patients. One ambulance is based in Reed City, the other in Marion. Deur said he had been following Wexford County's situation and said he would be glad to offer suggestions. "I might be able to give a few constructive ideas," he said, adding that he plans to talk with Wexford officials. Deur said two men — a driver and attendant — should be used on ambulance calls. He added that "volunteer agencies can be good ... it all depends on how they're run, but there's nothing as good as a full-time ambulance service manned by professional help." In Missaukee County, Clerk Don Molitor said $12,000 is budgeted for ambulance service provided by the Sheriff's Department. The county has two ambulances, which are driven by deputy sheriffs on police patrol. The service started in July, 1970. Station wagon-type patrol car-ambulances are used under the guidance of Deputy Sheriff Gorman Barton, who said the system was working "real good." Financially, the service is ahead of the game. Barton said "about $5,000" has already been taken in for services rendered. "There's been no problem with collections," he said. The service also includes transporting patients from hospital to hospital, he said.
April 2, 1996
An indoor golf simulation could still come to Cadillac by next winter, even though the developers' rezoning request was turned down for now by the City Council. The council tabled a rezoning request for 2.7 acres opposite the South Shore Resort Motel, from R-1 residential to TS-1 Tourist Service. The proposal by motel owners Judi and Tim Simonis includes four indoor "full swing golf" simulators. The virtual golf ranges allow golfers to drive balls into 10-foot screens, then a laser measures the elevation, angle and speed of the drive and shows where it would land on a simulated golf course. Council members mentioned the same concerns as the planning board when it recommended turning down the rezoning request: that alcohol could be served at a proposed community hall that would be rented to groups, and that rezoning would allow future owners to build undesirable businesses such as bars and gas stations. Simonis is waiting for the Zoning Board of Appeals to act on his request for a use variance at its April 18 meeting. He said we would like to go ahead with the rezoning even if his request is granted, which is not guaranteed, so that the future use would be assured. Tim Simonis said Cadillac Police told him they have not had problems with other community halls in the city where alcohol may be served. "We don't want a liquor license, we're a family oriented business," he said. Council member Jay Thiebaut said he agreed the proposal was appropriate for the area along Sunnyside Drive. "The problem is, once it's rezoned we lose control over what happens there," he said. The planning board will consider a change in TS-1 zoning that will allow only restaurants, motels and offices, said city building and zoning inspector John Saari. The Simonises' could then apply for a special use permit for their project. The TS-1 zoning change requires public hearings by the planning board and city council and will take at least two months, Saari said. Simonis said a two-month wait would mean construction could not be completed this year. The business then couldn't open until the winter of 1997, because indoor golf is a winter-time activity, he said.
