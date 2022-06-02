June 2, 1922
An evil influence seems to be pursuing “Foolish Wives,” the much discussed motion picture, which was scheduled to be shown at the Lyric Theatre Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Originally the picture was to come direct from Lansing, where it played a full week, ending Saturday, May 27. The manager in charge of the picture at Lansing mysteriously disappeared, and has not been seen or heard from since Friday last, although every effort has been made by the Universal Film Exchange of Detroit to locate him. Vic Kennedy, local manager of the Lyric theatre, waited until noon Tuesday expecting the picture to arrive and when it failed to be delivered in time for the Tuesday matinee, notified the Universal Film Exchange in Detroit. He was informed that another print of the picture was being rushed to him from New York, and would arrive in Cadillac Thursday about noon. Express agents all along the line from Detroit to Cadillac have been asked to make a diligent search for the missing picture, but no trace of it could be found up to the time of going to press Thursday. In the meantime Mr. Kennedy has been burning up the telephone wires between Cadillac and Detroit. Have film thieves stolen “Foolish Wives?” That is the question which is worrying the Universal Film Company representative, Joy Mayer, who arrived in Cadillac Thursday afternoon. Mr. Mayer who has traveled in advance of the picture throughout the Middle West, stated Thursday that several attempts had been made to steal the picture, and that the most careful vigilance has been exercised, in order to prevent the picture being stolen, from the company’s various offices. An attempt to steal the picture was made during the engagement in Indianapolis recently, also during the run of the film in New York.
June 2, 1972
A local firm has created the perfect employee. He can stay on the job 24 hours a day. And he doesn’t talk back. The machine, named “Robota” was developed through a joint undertaking of Crandall Tool and Machine Co. of Cadillac and its parent organization, Huff Machine and Tool Co. of Evart. “Robota” is a Greek word meaning “one who works,” Al Koch, general manager of Crandall Tool and Machine Co. said. The robot is capable of “replacing one man,” he said. “Robota” was designed for injection-molding presses which are used in the plastic and die-casting industries, Koch said. The machine can be used, mainly, for horizontal presses. The arm of the robot is adjustable, able to extend into the press, advance forward, grip the part, pull the part from the mold, retract from the press and deposit the piece on a conveyor, he explained. Koch, working with Alden Huff, president of Huff Machine and Tool Corp., and various designers over the past four months, arrived at the completed robot, and is “able to make it go wherever I want it to,” he said. Estimated cost of the machine is placed at under $10,000.
June 2, 1997
Cadillac High School teacher Bruce Loper doesn’t think he should be charged for something that is not his fault. In fact Loper’s so adamant, he’s overlooking a $24,119 bill from the city of Cadillac. Loper is one of 44 property owners within Cadillac’s groundwater treatment district who is special assessed under the city’s plan to pay for cleanup of chemical pollution dating back to the 1970s. “I’ve refused to pay. It’s immoral for them to do this,” Loper said. Revenue generated through assessments totals $203,000. Cadillac council members adopted the rates May 19. Rates are based on a formula of acreage and whether the property is a known pollutant contributor. The annual rates continue through 2001. Loper is among six owners classified as Tier 1, or known contributors. The others are Four Winns, Jomac/Department of Natural Resources, Kysor, the Ingraham family, and Mitchell-Bentley Corp. There are 38 properties listed as Tier 2 that may or may not have contributed to the contamination. Like Loper, the Ingrahams and Mitchell-Bentley have refused to pay assessment charges. Mitchell-Bentley owes $37,899 and the Ingrahams $18,697.
