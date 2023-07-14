Today in history: cops, kids, crews team in cleanup

July 14, 1914
Fire blight is appearing on apple and pear trees in this vicinity according to the county agricultural agent, W.F. Johnston. The trees when affected by this disease look as if touched by fire, the leaves turning brown and clinging to the branch. This is twig blight at its first appearance. It will extend to the branch and body and in time kill the tree if not curbed. There is no spray control for this blight and the only method of controlling it is to trim the twigs back to sound wood. Proper pruning done annually, together with proper fertilization, does a great deal toward keeping blight under control, Mr. Johnston states.
July 14, 1973
The Department of Natural Resources has determined three factors played a part in a recent fish die off on the Clam River and has been offered alternatives to see it doesn’t happen again. An estimated 200 legal size brook trout were lost on the river after a dam near Lake Cadillac was closed May 24 by the city in an effort to raise the lake level as required by law. The largest portion of the die-off occurred near a section of property east of Cadillac owned by Joe Niedermeirer. The DNR has determined three factors contributed to the die-off: The water supply to the river from Lake Cadillac was almost completely shut off when the dam was closed by the city; the affluent from Cadillac’s sewage disposal plant did not contain the level of oxygen needed to sustain fish life in the river during the night hours following the closing of the dam; and ponds created on the section of river running through Niedermeirer’s property did not carry enough oxygen to sustain fish life when fish were apparently trapped after the flow of water was stopped. There was some question as to the legality of ponds on Niedermeirer’s property. Willis Copeland, law supervisor for the DNR’s Cadillac District Headquarters, said Friday Niedermeirer had secured permission from the DNR to clear out dead vegetation on the river bottom. “Apparently when this was done he collected some pockets on the bottom of the river creating ponds,” Copeland said. Copeland also stated the DNR was looking into the situation in an effort to correct it. He also stated the DNR has been told of future plans by Wexford County to construct a new facility at the site of the current dam which would allow a gradual shutting off of the water supply from the lake to the river. Copeland did not feel the die-off had affected any of the fish further upstream and stated he thought the incident was only a “temporary loss.” “I don’t think it’s a real serious situation,” Copeland said, “as long as it doesn’t occur again.”
July 14, 1998
The overgrown cluster of trees and brush known as “Sherwood Forest” won’t be a hangout for area teenagers anymore. The secluded spot north of Haynes Street, along with the rest of the path along the Clam River from Chestnut Street north to Elizabeth Street, came in for some pruning, mowing and cutting Monday by Cadillac police officers David Koenig and Karen Gregg and a crew of young volunteers. Besides beautifying the river area, Gregg said the cleanup served to help eliminate a problem area for police. “There’s a lady who owns about 360 foot of frontage along the river, and she gave us permission to clear out Sherwood Forest,” Gregg said. “This is where kids used to hang out and smoke dope. When we clear it out to Elizabeth Street, I’ll have a clear view — they won’t be able to deal drugs in here anymore. This is private property, and they’re not wanted here — they won’t do things they’d shouldn’t be doing anyway.” A city ordinance is in the works to establish a 1,000-foot perimeter around Cadillac High and Middle schools which would serve as a “drug-free zone.” “Hopefully it’ll be in place by the time school starts,” Gregg said. “Any drug violations within that area, the fines are doubled.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.