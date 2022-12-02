Dec. 2, 1922
This is an obituary of an institution. The Corner Cigar Store is no more. After providing a “hangout” for the masculine citizens of Cadillac for more than 14 years, the ... of business had forced the Corner Cigar Store and Jay Loop’s popular barber shop from the place where they have been familiar for so many years and caused these two establishments to move to the store east of the Royal Hotel building on West Harris Street. It will take some time for the patrons of the cigar store and the barber shop to become used to turning the corner to the new location of these places, but it is certain the regulars will follow “Wallie” and “Jay” and search out the new stand which will soon become as habitual as was the corner. W.J. Smith has been proprietor of the Corner Cigar Store for nearly eight years, buying the place from the estate of Joe Brothers after the death of that popular individual. Mr. Brothers had operated the store previous to that time since the Peoples Savings Bank moved into its present location. Mr. Smith was postmaster previous to buying the cigar store. Jay Loop had been on the old corner for 14 years, or since the removal of the bank. He had previously been in the same building off and on for many years before that, having been in business in Cadillac for 32 years. During the business life of Smith and Loop they have built up a trade that will follow them no matter if they establish their headquarters in the woods across the lake. With the change in the business location of the cigar store and cigar shop, Gus Giotopolous retires from his connection with the place. He has sold his shining stand to Loop Brothers, sons of J.E. Loop, who will operate the polishing equipment in the new location. The former stand of the Corner Cigar Store is to be made into a lobby for the Russell Hotel. J.B. Couture, proprietor of the hotel, will enlarge his establishment, taking down the partitions formerly separating the stores occupied by the Western Union telegraph office, Harris News Stand and the cigar store and barber shop. The entire corner will be made into on large room where the offices of the hotel will be located. The present office will be transformed into a coffee room. Smith’s cigar store is now established and open for business and the barber shop will open Tuesday morning, the plumbers having been busy there all day today. “Wallie” and “Jay” invite all their old patrons and as many new ones as will come, to the new location where there is more room, more light and the same excellent service.
Dec. 2, 1997
A well-known aviatrix will attempt to get local taxi service off the ground. Bernice T. Steadman, president, Traverse City Cab Company, said she intends to launch the two-vehicle, seven-days-a-week Cadillac Cab Company division Dec. 16. A public hearing on licensing by the city will be held Dec. 15. “We feel this is an ideal place to expand our operation,” Steadman told the Cadillac City Council at Monday’s regular meeting. The company intends to begin service with two vehicles: A Mercury Marquis and a Ford van. Package and courier service will be available. Recent attempts at such an enterprise have failed. However, Steadman and her husband, Bob, the company’s attorney, have found a “reason to believe.” “The people here are the main reason we think it will succeed,” said Bernice Steadman. Noting an influx of new businesses, she said, “These are sophisticated people using cabs.” The Steadmans have been greeted by success in Traverse City: From a single, salvaged automobile, they have, in two years, established a fleet of eight vehicles. “We use Lincoln Towncars,” Steadman said. “Drivers and passengers love them; they are spacious and make riding a real pleasure.”
